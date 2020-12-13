Paige Spiranac Calls Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul Fight 'Money Grab'

Instagram's fave woman golfer also says she hates Paul after harassment from his fans.

Paige Spiranac (Photo: Getty Images)

Paige Spiranac is no fan of Logan Paul's and not enthused even about the prospect of Paul getting his face beaten in by undefeated–and mostly retired—Floyd Mayweather.

She has good reasons.

Floyd Mayweather; Logan Paul Getty Images

Speaking on her podcast, Spiranac said the Mayweather and Paul match, slated for early 2021, is "a money grab, there is going to be so much money thrown for that fight."

“It’s insane that people actually want to see this happening," she continued, "It’s insane to see someone with a YouTube following or social following can make this happen. It just shows how powerful that young demographic that everyone is reaching out to get now and the fact that people are talking about this is mind-blowing to me."

Spiranac has reasons for not being a big fan of Paul's, period. In 2018 Paul recorded video of a dead man hanging in Japan's Aokigahara "Suicide" Forest. He subsequently had to apologize for his behavior and during an anti-bullying talk, Spiranac was asked about the video.

According to Spiranac, she said, "‘If you have a large following of a younger viewing audience, you have to be careful with the content that you put out there.'"

She also said she felt Paul "should have been punished more by YouTube or his sponsors or there needed to be some form of consequence bigger than what he got."

Paul's fans came after then, Spiranac said, and it was awful. "I ended up receiving death threats by all of these kids" from the high school where she gave her talk, and "they were defending Logan Paul, and so ever since then I have hated him."

“Because if that’s the fan base he has," Spiranac continued, "where you criticize him, you [are] literally going to have people attack you, not just silly stupid schoolboy bullying but horrible, horrible things, I just don’t think they are really good people."

It isn't a big stretch to call the Mayweather/Paul match a money grab. It'd be surprising if either fighter even disagreed with that; it's demonstrably true.

Subjecting a woman to harassment because she didn't support your online homeboy is a totally different ball of wax.

Paul, for his part, didn't hesitate to express regret regarding the Suicide Forest video, saying what he did was "a severe and continuous lapse" in judgment for which he did not "expect to be forgiven."

The so-called "money grab" exhibition match between Mayweather and Paul will take place on February 20, 2021 and available via pay-per-view at fanmio.com.

It seems reasonable to assume Paige Spiranac will not be tuning in.