Paige Spiranac Wins Halloween As Velma From ‘Scooby-Doo’

Her take on the iconic cartoon character is truly something to behold.

(Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Like her viral trick shots, Paige Spiranac doesn’t miss during spooky season. The golf influencer former Maxim Hot 100 cover star continued her tradition of christening Halloween season with an eye-catching costume, reinstating an iteration of the Velma look she donned in 2023.

Velma is back! Click here to see more🎃 you don’t want to miss it-https://t.co/xGe8owC70m pic.twitter.com/o5JHLQgwcG — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) October 19, 2024

“Velma is back!” Spiranac said on X of the risque, Scooby Doo-inspired look, which consists of a wolf-cut wig, thick black-rimmed glasses, a leggy red skirt, and an especially high-cut orange crop top. The post garnered over 700 reposts, 26,000 likes, nearly 2,000 bookmarks, and 961 fawning comments from followers, including “This will be the best Halloween in history” and “If Velma looked like [this] I would [have] watched Scooby more.”

In the same post, Spiranac took the opportunity to promote her account on Passes, a new subscription-based service that replaced OnlyPaige, her previous venture offering fans access to additional content and lines of communication. Across four tiers ranging in price from $5 to $100 per month, Spiranac’s Passes account features golf-centric content including pics, course vlogs and instruction, as well as exclusive photos and videos, DMs and livestreams.

I decided to do one Halloween costume a day in October on OP🎃 Velma coming in hot🔥 Click here-https://t.co/VMs5u0JvuX pic.twitter.com/IObU5dmbwn — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) September 29, 2023

Fans of the athletically and genetically gifted bombshell can always count on some extra goodies around Halloween. Last year, she sported a different Halloween costume for each of the 31 days in October, Velma among them. And in 2022, she cosplayed as Cammy, an ass-kicking assassin-turned-MI6 operative who serves as a staple character the Streetfighter video game franchise.

Fingers crossed that Spiranac has a few more Halloween treats in store for her millions of followers.