Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty And Diesel Launch Lingerie & Sleepwear Collection

The racy new line revolves around an “unapologetic, body-and sex-positive ethos.”

(Diesel x Savage x Fenty)

Eye-catching is an understatement when it comes to Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty line, and the pop superstar-turned-fashion brand mogul steps into the spotlight once more with her latest Savage x Fenty Collection with Diesel.

(Diesel)

The offering revolves around the “unapologetic, body-and sex-positive ethos of Savage X Fenty collection,” Diesel said, and there’s something for everyone, including and going well beyond just offerings showcased by the “Pour It Up” singer.

The collection also includes men’s underwear and sleepwear, but it’s the red lacy lingerie and blue boa worn by Rihanna that most vividly highlights Savage x Fenty. The chart-topping singer (who made headlines two years ago by becoming America’s youngest self-made female billionaire) has lately been known to rock workwear brands like Carhartt, but shows more skin in her new collection.

Italian models shot on the beaches of Tuscany proudly display other selections from the vibrant Diesel x Savage x Fenty line, which highlights “Rihanna’s iconoclastic approach to fashion and lingerie,” the two companies said.

(Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day 2024 Collection/Courtesy of Savage x Fenty)

Rihanna last made waves with the Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day collection, another capsule sure to spice things up just about any time of year. Luckily for fans of RiRi and Diesel, the new capsule is highly affordable, with prices ranging from $30-$90 for a dash of “Pon de Replay”-approved style.