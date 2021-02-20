Carroll Shelby's Personal 1966 Cobra 427 'Super Snake' Is Headed to Auction

The twin-supercharged "Cobra to End All Cobras" was made specifically to devour his friend's Ferrari.
Author:
Publish date:
1966 SHELBY COBRA 427 SUPER SNAKE (5)

In 1968, Road and Track deemed the Shelby Cobra 427 Super Snake "the Cobra to End All Cobras." That superlative statement stands true more than half a century later, but it only touches on why gearheads are reeling for their chance to cop the King Cobra of Shelby Cobras, if you will. 

1966 SHELBY COBRA 427 SUPER SNAKE (4)

Barrett-Jackson is selling Carroll Shelby's personal Cobra 427 Super Snake—VIN CSX3015—for the third time. The first was for $5.5 million in 2007, when the automotive mastermind himself was present to provide commentary on the block. In 2015, the auction company again sold CSX3015 for $5.1 million. 

1966 SHELBY COBRA 427 SUPER SNAKE (6)

This time, Barrett-Jackson has released a six-minute teaser that delves into the Super Snake's origin story.

"His friend and former attorney [Stan Mullin] used to drive up to Tahoe, and he was driving a regular Cobra, and at high altitudes, [Mullin's] Ferrari would start leaving him," explains Craig Jackson, Chairman & CEO, Barrett-Jackson. 

1966 SHELBY COBRA 427 SUPER SNAKE (3)

As race team leader of the Ford GT40 crew at 1966's 24 Hours of Le Mans, Shelby had dominated Ferrari's 330 P3 on the track. He wanted to do the same on the street.  

1966 SHELBY COBRA 427 SUPER SNAKE (2)

"He went back to Shelby American and told them, 'Take that car, 3015, make it my car. Take out the four-speed, put in an automatic transmission, add two blowers to it,' Jackson says.  "And that is where the Super Snake was born. And, as Stan Mullin said, the car at 140 mph just exploded. 'It ate my Ferrari alive.'"

1966 SHELBY COBRA 427 SUPER SNAKE (8)

Footage of Shelby at the 2007 auction recalling the experience of piloting his creation puts the icing on the cake. "Stopped doing 190 mph in Nevada, and it would do just a little over 3 seconds to 60 45 years ago."

1966 SHELBY COBRA 427 SUPER SNAKE (7)

Powered by a 427 cubic-inch (7.0-liter) V8 engine with two Paxton superchargers and an automatic transmission, the 427 was originally built as a competition car before it was reverted back to S/C (Semi-Competition) for Shelby's road use. However, it retains the competition-spec rear end with its original rear end oil cooler and pumps.  The headers and chromed side pipes are also original. 

1966 SHELBY COBRA 427 SUPER SNAKE (1)

The 1966 Shelby Cobra 427 Super Snake hits the block at Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale sale, which is scheduled to take place from March 23-38. 

No image description

1966 Shelby Cobra 427 Super Snake Promo
Rides

Carroll Shelby's Personal 1966 Cobra 427 'Super Snake' Is Headed to Auction

The Macallan Anecdotes of Ages Collection (4)
Food & Drink

The Macallan Teams With Legendary Beatles Artist on New 1967 Scotch Whisky

1962 Chevrolet Corvair 95 Rampside Promo
Rides

This Classic 'Big Orange' Chevy Corvair Pickup Can Now Be Yours

Allegra Fasulo Promo
News

Maxim Influencer of the Week: Allegra Paris

hublot-red-promo-ovechkin-big-bang
Style

Hublot Salutes NHL Legend With Big Bang Unico Red Carbon Alex Ovechkin Watch

Screen Shot 2021-02-18 at 9
Gear

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Smartphone: A Hands-On Review

Cardi B Promo
Entertainment

Will Cardi B's New Single 'Up' Hit Number 1?

Mars-Perseverance-NASA-JPL-1
News

Watch NASA Rover Land on Mars in Search of Alien Life

paige-tiger-gettys-2-split
Gear

NBA Great Tracy McGrady Teams With CRAVE To Launch 13N35 Bag Line