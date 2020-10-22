Ford and Filson Debut 2021 Bronco Forest Firefighting Concept and Gear Collection

Ford will donate two Broncos modeled after this Wildland Fire Rig concept to support forest firefighting crews.

From a compact overlander to five purpose-built "Adventure" vehicles, the 2021 Ford Bronco concepts keep on coming. The latest is collaborative vehicle with Pacific Northwest outfitter Filson with a mission to raise funds for the National Forest Foundation’s reforestation programs and promote fire prevention.

Based on the four-door Bronco Badlands trim with the terrain-tackling Sasquatch Package, the Bronco + Filson Wildland Fire Rig is dressed in a Forest Service Green paint that harks to the original U.S. Forest Service Bronco.

“The Filson and Bronco collaboration was a natural fit, given the deep histories both brands have with the U.S. Forest Service dating back to the midcentury, when crews relied on the Filson Cruiser jackets and first-generation Broncos to reach remote terrain and protect them in harsh conditions,” said Filson executive Doug Thielen.

The thing that distinguishes this concept from others is its loadout. Firefighting equipment including a Pulaski, shovel, water tanks and axes is carried by a heavy-duty roof rack mounted at accessory points on the side mirror arms and rear J-plate.

The rear cargo area hauls a Kimtek FIRELITE Fire/Rescue Transport skid, a Hannay Reels fire hose, Davey high-pressure water pump and 50-gallon water tank, while a STIHL chainsaw, two hard hats, a high lift jack and Sure Seal drip torch are latched to the skid.

Inside is where Filson's biggest contributions are found, beginning with rugged otter green canvas covering the door bolsters, armrests, grab handles, center console seat trim surrounds.

The seats themselves are covered in a black leather material inspired by Filson's jacket lining, while the steering wheel features a Bronco horse logo plated in Filson brass. We've seen a few of the components on other Broncos, namely the modular steel bumper from Ford Performance, a WARN Zeon 10s winch, and Cerakote ceramic-coated wheels.

The custom 4x4 is paired with a three-piece collection of special-edition Bronco x Filson gear—a leather and twill duffle bag, and otter-green heavyweight t-shirt, and a 32-ounce Nalgene water bottle, all of which feature the badass bucking Bronco logo. Half of the revenue from sales of the collection will be donated to the National Forest Foundation.

Ford's newly launched Bronco Wild fund will also donate two Bronco four-door SUVs modeled after the Wildland Fire Rig concept to support forest firefighting crews.