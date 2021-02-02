Meet the 200-MPH CT5-V Blackwing—The Most Powerful Cadillac Ever
Before gearless transmissions and combustion-free power plants completely take over in the imminent age of battery-electric cars, the 2022 Cadillac CT5-Blackwing is here to give gearheads the type of tactile thrills that their fathers and grandfathers would recognize.
Announced alongside its new diminutive V6-powered stablemate—the CT4-V Blackwing—the most powerful Caddy ever boasts a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that that employs a higher flow-intake and revised exhaust to crank 668 horsepower and 659 pound-feet of torque through a Chevy Camaro's six-speed manual transmission. (A 10-speed automatic is available as an option, but no.)
Car and Driver reports that this is an increase from 640 hp and 630 pound-feet in the previous CTS-V, the equivalent of the now-named CT5-V. Even with extra output, the estimated 3.7-second zero-to-60 mph with the automatic tranny isn't expected to be improved, and the manual will be a tad slower. As C&D says, "No one cares."
GM also predicts it'll top 200 mph on a track, and it won't be a laborious task to get there. The stock manual transmission is equipped with active rev-matching that anticipates downshifts, and a no-lift shift feature that lets drivers keep their foot on the gas pedal while engaging the clutch. Whether on a track or your daily commute, GM's Magnetic Ride Control 4.0, as well as improved front and rear suspensions, promise a balanced balanced ride.
The wind tunnel-tested exterior package is more also more refined for this year, with a new primary mesh grille and secondary grilles that cools the radiators and Brembo brakes, a front splitter that reduces drag, a rear spoiler that keeps the rear-wheels planted, and underbody panels that help the vehicle perform optimally at speed.
The interior can be trimmed in Base, Mid-level and Up-level, starting with standard leather-trimmed performance front seats, a performance steering wheel and a manual console with carbon fiber accents and a 3D-printed medallion cap. A high-performance wheel and seats, suede bits, different colorways, and more carbon fiber elements are added with higher trims.
The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing starts at $84,990, with the first deliveries scheduled for the summer of 2021.