Luxury Carmaker Bentley is Going All-Electric By 2030

British luxury automaker Bentley has initiated a plan to go entirely electric by the end of this decade. The Volkswagen-owned marque celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2019 with a special edition Continental GT powered by a gas-guzzling 6.0-liter V12. But looking ahead, the world's largest producer of 12-cylinder engines aims to "reinvent every aspect of its business to become an end-to-end carbon neutral organization as it embarks on its second century."



The eco-friendly strategy, dubbed "Beyond 100," involves switching Bentley's entire lineup to plug-in hybrid or all-electric vehicles by 2026. And by 2030, Bentley promises to be an all-electric car brand.

"Since 1919, Bentley has defined luxury grand touring. Being at the forefront of progress is part of our DNA - the original Bentley boys were pioneers and leaders," CEO Adrian Hallmark said in a statement. "Within a decade, Bentley will transform from a 100-year-old luxury car company to a new, sustainable, wholly ethical role model for luxury.”

Bentley has yet to put an all-electric vehicle into mass production—its first is slated to arrive in 2025. But the Cheshire, England-based company behind enviable models like the Mulsanne luxobarge, Flying Spur sedan and Bentayga SUV did unveil an all-electric 1,400 horsepower EXP 100 GT all-electric grand tourer concept (pictured) in its centenary year.

The futuristic autonomous coupe featured four electric motors and a number of sustainable materials, including 5,000-year-old copper-infused Riverwood trim.

“The Bentley EXP 100 GT is the perfect demonstration of how Bentley is going to evolve and stay relevant in the new era of autonomous cars and alternative fuel,” JP Gregory, Bentley’s Head of Exterior Design, previously told Maxim.

"It demonstrates the future of luxury craftsmanship with seamless fusion of materials and intelligent curation of technology. And it is a physical embodiment of the future Bentley brand, a perfect blend of performance, technology and craftsmanship.”