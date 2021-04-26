The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq SUV Is Automaker's First Electric Car

This electrified Caddy is an opulent counterpoint to GM's Hummer EV.
2023-Cadillac-LYRIQ-001

The GMC Hummer EV is no longer the only all-electric SUV in General Motors' evolving stable. 

Cadillac, the American automaker's storied luxury sub-brand, officially announced the Lyriq—a swanky counterpoint to the off-road-ready Hummer.

2023-Cadillac-LYRIQ-013

 “Throughout the next decade, Cadillac will define the future of luxury transportation through a series of exciting new electric vehicles, and it all begins with LYRIQ,” said Cadillac executive Rory Harvey in a statement announcing the SUV.

2023-Cadillac-LYRIQ-003

“The 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ’s stunning design and artfully integrated technology combined with GM’s Ultium Platform will deliver a high-performance luxury experience unlike anything that has come before it, setting a new standard for Cadillac.”

2023-Cadillac-LYRIQ-005

The Lyriq's Ultium configuration features a 12-module 100 kilowatt-hour battery pack that sends 340 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels while offering an estimated 300-plus miles of range on a full charge. 

2023-Cadillac-LYRIQ-010

High-speed DC charging at public 190-killowatt stations top off the batteries with  76 miles in 10 minutes, while at-home refills on a 19.2-killowatt module adds 52 miles per hour. 

2023-Cadillac-LYRIQ-012

While the Hummer EV also employs GM's new Ultium electric platform, the revived brute gets a 24-module, double-stacked battery arrangement that cranks out 1,000 horsepower and offers 350-plus miles of range.

2023-Cadillac-LYRIQ-027

Other Lyriq launch tech will include Regen on Demand, which allows drivers to tweak how quickly the vehicle slows to a stop using a pressure-sensitive paddle on the steering wheel. 

2023-Cadillac-LYRIQ-026

And as the name suggests, regenerative braking is used to power the car. Available Super Cruise will allow for hands-free driver-assistance technology for compatible roads, and the slim-line LED headlights will create a Tesla-like choreography sequence. 

2023-Cadillac-LYRIQ-019

Cadillac says the interior was designed to "focus on secondary and tertiary design elements," like laser-etching on wood decor, a 33-inch diagonal LED display capable of emitting over 1 billion colors, next-gen Noise Cancellation, and an AKG Studio 19-speaker sound system, some of which are embedded in the headrest. 

2023-Cadillac-LYRIQ-002

Priced from $59,990, the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq arrives in 2022. 

No image description

2023 Cadillac Lyriq Promo
