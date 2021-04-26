The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq SUV Is Automaker's First Electric Car

This electrified Caddy is an opulent counterpoint to GM's Hummer EV.

General Motors

The GMC Hummer EV is no longer the only all-electric SUV in General Motors' evolving stable.

Cadillac, the American automaker's storied luxury sub-brand, officially announced the Lyriq—a swanky counterpoint to the off-road-ready Hummer.

“Throughout the next decade, Cadillac will define the future of luxury transportation through a series of exciting new electric vehicles, and it all begins with LYRIQ,” said Cadillac executive Rory Harvey in a statement announcing the SUV.

“The 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ’s stunning design and artfully integrated technology combined with GM’s Ultium Platform will deliver a high-performance luxury experience unlike anything that has come before it, setting a new standard for Cadillac.”



The Lyriq's Ultium configuration features a 12-module 100 kilowatt-hour battery pack that sends 340 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels while offering an estimated 300-plus miles of range on a full charge.

High-speed DC charging at public 190-killowatt stations top off the batteries with 76 miles in 10 minutes, while at-home refills on a 19.2-killowatt module adds 52 miles per hour.

While the Hummer EV also employs GM's new Ultium electric platform, the revived brute gets a 24-module, double-stacked battery arrangement that cranks out 1,000 horsepower and offers 350-plus miles of range.

Other Lyriq launch tech will include Regen on Demand, which allows drivers to tweak how quickly the vehicle slows to a stop using a pressure-sensitive paddle on the steering wheel.

And as the name suggests, regenerative braking is used to power the car. Available Super Cruise will allow for hands-free driver-assistance technology for compatible roads, and the slim-line LED headlights will create a Tesla-like choreography sequence.

Cadillac says the interior was designed to "focus on secondary and tertiary design elements," like laser-etching on wood decor, a 33-inch diagonal LED display capable of emitting over 1 billion colors, next-gen Noise Cancellation, and an AKG Studio 19-speaker sound system, some of which are embedded in the headrest.

Priced from $59,990, the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq arrives in 2022.