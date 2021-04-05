The 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV Is An 830-HP Open Roof Off-Roader

The all-electric brute will sell for $105,595 when it hits dealerships in 2023.
2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV (16)

Not long after the very first example of the revived and completely electric 2022 Hummer EV pickup went for $2.5 million at a charity auction, General Motors has fully revealed the family-hauling version of the buzzy behemoth.

The GMC Hummer EV SUV will join the truck in 2023 as a 2024 model year. Because of the significantly shorter wheelbase—down to 126.7 inches from 135.6 inches in the pickup—the double-stacked Ultium battery pack contains only 20 modules instead of 24. 

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV (14)

That means the unit's output to the three-motor four-wheel drive system is reduced from the bonkers 1,000-horsepower rating to "only" 830 horses, as Car and Driver notes. GM estimates it'll still hit 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, deliver up to 11,500 pound-feet of torque, and go for 300 miles on a single charge. 

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV (11)

But what's lost in raw power is gained in maneuverability. Thanks to an innovative 4-Wheel Steer system—the same feature that allows for diagonal movement in CrabWalk mode—the Hummer's turning radius measures a best-in-class 35.4 feet. 

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV (15)

GM cheekily noted in its press materials that those turns are tighter a Mustang Mach-E's, despite the electric pony's shorter 117-inch wheelbase. 

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV (10)

The 2024 Hummer EV SUV also debuts new features that weren't previously seen on the pickup. Satellite-rendered trail mapping promises to making off-the-path exploration easier, while an optional Power Station generator offers significant external powering capabilities for heavy-duty tools, camping equipment, or even another electric vehicle.  

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV (9)

There's also an exclusive new Moonshot Green Matte exterior color. And yes, those awesome removable Sky Panels are retained to allow for open-top excursions. 

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV (13)

The 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV will arrive in early 2023 with a starting price of $105,595 for the all-out First Edition. Like the pickup, other variants will sell in subsequent years for as low as $79,995. 

No image description

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV Promo
