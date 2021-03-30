First GMC Hummer EV and 2021 Ford Bronco Fetch Millions for Charity

Carroll Shelby's personal 427 Cobra Super Snake outdid both next-gen 4x4s with a $5.5 million winning bid.
Inaugural examples of the auto industry's hottest 4x4 prospects just made over $3.5 million for great causes. 

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV and 2021 Ford Bronco, VINs 001, were auctioned off at Barrett-Jackson's buzzy recent Scottsdale sale, with all proceeds benefitting charities. 

The rebooted Hummer, featuring a a white exterior coat, a black "Lunar Horizon"-themed interior, and a cylinder count of zero, fetched $2.5 million for the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The nonprofit's name honors a firefighter who died while saving others during the September 11 attacks. 

Meanwhile, the revived Bronco—a fully-loaded First Edition with an exclusive Lightning Blue exterior and Dark Space Gray/Navy Pier interior—went for $1,057,000 at the hammer drop. All proceeds will go to the National Forest Foundation and Outward Bound

The two organizations are part of the automaker's new Bronco Wild Fund mission, which encourages people to get outside and experience the outdoors, according to Car and Driver

Fox News reports that several other charitable automotive sales included the first 2021 Ram 1500 TRX ($410,000) and 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 ($500,000). 

But it was automotive icon Carroll Shelby's personal 1966 Cobra 427 Super Snake that upstaged them all with a $5.5 million winning bid. Powered by a 427 cubic-inch (7.0-liter) V8 engine aspirated by duel Paxton superchargers, the "Cobra to End All Cobras" was specced by the man himself to dominate his friend's Ferrari in the streets. 

Visit Barrett-Jackson's website to see more highlights from the Scottsdale event. 

