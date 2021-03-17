The Alpha Wolf Electric Pickup Packs ‘90s Nostalgia Into An Affordable Package

The $36,000 electric pickup truck comes with a $7,500 federal tax credit for going green.
Author:
Publish date:

Alpha Motor Company is the latest pre-production company to put a bid in the battery-electric pickup truck race with the Wolf. 

Alpha Wolf (3)

Instead of trying to look like the high-tech truck of the future like the Tesla Cybertruck or pack unprecedented modularity like the Canoo electric pickup, the Alpha Wolf appeals with an aesthetic that owners of a 1990s Dodge Ram or Ford F-150 would recognize—deep fenders, knobby tires a straightforward body rendered here in "SF Blue, and even Baja-style roll-bar mounted lights. CNET's Roadshow went so far as tor liken the Wolf's looks to a mashup of a Subaru Brat and a VW Rabbit pickup.

Alpha Wolf (4)

With regard to its competitors, the only other to take a fairly traditional approach to aesthetics is the Rivian R1. The former promises a three-second 60-mph sprint and a 300-plus-mile range, while the Wolf will do the same in 6.2-seconds and go for 275 miles off of a 75-85 kWh lithium-on battery. 

Alpha Wolf (1)

But with a $36,000 starting price, the Wolf also costs about half as much—and that's before a $7,500 Federal tax credit for going green. Other features include dual-motor four-wheel drive (front-wheel drive is an option), a 3,000-pound towing capacity, a 34.5 cubic-foot bed. Inside the spartan regular cab is room for two, a digital speedometer, a digital center display, "ergonomically bolstered" seating, multi-layered center console storage, multiple charging ports for electronic devices, and audio speakers. 

Alpha Wolf (2)

Reservations for the Alpha Wolf are open now, but a production date hasn't been set. 

No image description

tom-cruise-lodge-1
Travel

Tom Cruise Is Selling His $40 million, 320-Acre Colorado Ranch—Take a Look Inside

Longines Dolce Vita Promo
Style

Longines' New DolceVita Is an Elegantly Retro Dress Watch Upgrade

Alpha Wolf (3)
Rides

The Alpha Wolf Electric Pickup Packs ‘90s Nostalgia Into An Affordable Package

ted-lasso-apple-plus
Entertainment

Jason Sudeikis On How 'Ted Lasso' Is Based On His High School Basketball Coach

Screen Shot 2021-03-11 at 3.40.55 PM
Style

eBay Spotlights Guaranteed Authentic Luxury Watches With New @eBaywatches Instagram

Cask Finished Irish Whiskies Split Promo
Food & Drink

The Best Cask-Finished Irish Whiskies

elon-musk-promo-GettyImages-1229893671
News

Elon Musk and Tesla CFO Change Official Job Titles to 'Technoking' and 'Master of Coin'

persol blue sunglasses promo
Style

Persol Debuts New Blue Version of 'The Talented Mr. Ripley' Sunglasses

Jasmine Sanders Promo
News

Jasmine Sanders Announces 2021 SI Swim Return With Bikini Instagram