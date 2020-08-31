Aston Martin Is Selling 30-MPH Mini-Versions of James Bond's Classic DB5

Aston Martin/The Little Car Company

Aston Martin has joined forces with London's Little Car Company to create astoundingly accurate, fully drivable replicas of one of the most iconic movie cars of all time: the DB5.

Full disclosure: the DB5 Junior costs more than $45,000, while the "Vantage" version is priced at an even steeper $60,000. But what you're paying for is a painstakingly detailed, 3D-scanned model of a classic car that routinely fetches $1 million-plus at auction, thanks in part to its James Bond Goldfinger connection.

Aston Martin/The Little Car Company

Measuring around 10 feet long and 3.6 feet wide, the two-thirds-scale coupe can accommodate a father and son side by side. The aluminium honeycomb chassis and composite body provide a very rigid platform for an electric powertrain that delivers 6.7 bhp to the rear wheels, with stopping power provided by four regenerative disc brakes.

Aston Martin/The Little Car Company

Because it weighs just under 600 pounds, that electric power plant is good for a 30-mph top speed and a range of up to 20 miles. The aforementioned "Vantage" version gets an eponymous mode that increases max output and range to 13.4 horsepower and 40 miles with the help of a second battery pack lighter-weight carbon fiber body.

Aston Martin/The Little Car Company

True to the original, it even rides on a double wishbone suspension with the roll center and camber gain matching full-size DB5's geometry. At the rear is a period-correct live axle, an authentic upper and lower trailing arm suspension and Panhard rod.

Aston Martin/The Little Car Company

The elaborate story continues in the cockpit, which features black leather, a two-thirds scale steering wheel, billet aluminium accelerator and brake pedals, and a dashboard filled with functional Smiths instruments.

Carscoops reports that only 1,095 DB5 Junior cars will be made, with production beginning in 2021.