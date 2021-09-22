Aston Martin's 'No Time to Die' DB5 Junior Is a $122,000 Toy Car For Kids

Imitation Gatling guns, an hour's worth of smoke screen, and a 45-mph top speed make this the ultimate kiddie car.

If 007 had a young son, you'd find him roaming around the Bond's Skyfall Lodge family estate in this Aston Martin DB5 Vantage Junior No Time to Die edition.

Aston Martin/Little Car Company

Last year, the British marque and London's Little Car Company released the DB5 Vantage Junior—a fully electric, two-thirds-scale replica of the classic Aston that first appeared in Goldfinger and became a staple of 007's high-octane aresenal.

Consider the No Time to Die edition something like a Q-Branch overhaul of the superspy-spec mini automobile.

Aston Martin/Little Car Company

Power has been increased over 300 percent from 6.7 to 21.5 horsepower, pushing the top speed from 30 to an almost-concerning 45-plus mph.

Parents may want to take advantage of the convertible layout and ride shotgun before letting a tyke loose on a solo journey with a range of up to 80 miles. Yes, 80.

Aston Martin/Little Car Company

There's also a suite of movie car-inspired gadgetry that barely has business being in a toy car. At the push of a button on a passenger door-mounted panel, the headlights drop to reveal twin Gatling guns that fire with imitation barrel blasts and flashes.

Aston Martin/Little Car Company

Another button deploys an hour's worth of smoke screen through the faux exhaust. "Skid Mode" makes sideways fun accessible, and a digital LCD license plate can be configured to display custom messages or even videos.

Aston Martin/Little Car Company

More technical features include regenerative Brembo disc brakes Bilstein dampers and coilover springs. Hell, the website even lists a limited-slip differential as "To Be Determined" Inside, there's a host of 007 and Aston Martin badging, as well as a battery meter and engine temperature monitor.

Aston Martin/Little Car Company

The Aston Martin DB5 Vantage Junior No Time to Die edition is predictably expensive, with a price tag of $122,895.

Aston Martin/Little Car Company

Only 125 will be built on a first-come, first-serve basis, so visit the Little Car Company's website to register quickly if interested.