September 22, 2021

Aston Martin's 'No Time to Die' DB5 Junior Is a $122,000 Toy Car For Kids

Imitation Gatling guns, an hour's worth of smoke screen, and a 45-mph top speed make this the ultimate kiddie car.
If 007 had a young son, you'd find him roaming around the Bond's Skyfall Lodge family estate in this Aston Martin DB5 Vantage Junior No Time to Die edition. 

Last year, the British marque and London's Little Car Company released the DB5 Vantage Junior—a fully electric, two-thirds-scale replica of the classic Aston that first appeared in Goldfinger and became a staple of 007's high-octane aresenal. 

Consider the No Time to Die edition something like a Q-Branch overhaul of the superspy-spec mini automobile. 

Power has been increased over 300 percent from 6.7 to 21.5 horsepower, pushing the top speed from 30 to an almost-concerning 45-plus mph. 

Parents may want to take advantage of the convertible layout and ride shotgun before letting a tyke loose on a solo journey with a range of up to 80 miles. Yes, 80.  

There's also a suite of movie car-inspired gadgetry that barely has business being in a toy car. At the push of a button on a passenger door-mounted panel, the headlights drop to reveal twin Gatling guns that fire with imitation barrel blasts and flashes. 

Another button deploys an hour's worth of smoke screen through the faux exhaust. "Skid Mode" makes sideways fun accessible, and a digital LCD license plate can be configured to display custom messages or even videos. 

More technical features include regenerative Brembo disc brakes Bilstein dampers and coilover springs. Hell, the website even lists a limited-slip differential as "To Be Determined"  Inside, there's a host of 007 and Aston Martin badging, as well as a battery meter and engine temperature monitor. 

The Aston Martin DB5 Vantage Junior No Time to Die edition is predictably expensive, with a price tag of $122,895. 

Only 125 will be built on a first-come, first-serve basis, so visit the Little Car Company's website to register quickly if interested. 

