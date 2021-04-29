Aston Martin Unveils Roofless V12 Speedster Special Edition

This 200-mph machine salutes the winningest Aston race car ever.
Author:
Publish date:
Aston Martin V12 Speedster DBR1 (1)

Between a partnership with luxury watchmaker Girard-Perregauxpastel-colored supercars, and a return to Formula 1 marked by this special-edition Vantage, Aston Martin has been extremely active in the first months of 2021. And the vaunted British automaker isn't slowing down, as evidenced by this racy custom specification for the forthcoming V12 Speedster.

Aston Martin V12 Speedster DBR1 (3)

News of the Q by Aston Martin-designed roadster's 88-example run has been trickling in since early 2020, with the latest being this DBR1 edition of the open-top roadster. 

The four-character code refers to the DBR1 race car, which dominated at a string of key circuits throughout the late 1950s and famously earned the 1959 World Sportscar Championship with a win at Le Mans, cementing its legacy as the winningest Aston racing machine ever. 

Aston Martin V12 Speedster DBR1 (2)

The V12 Speedster DBR1 incorporates multiple nods to its namesake, including a Racing Green paint finish that took over 50 hours to complete, Clubsport White pinstripe and roundels, a Satin Silver anodized grille with a Clubsport lipstick graphic, Conker saddle leather, and Viridian Green technical textile/Caithness leather. 

While no interior imagery was provided, Aston says that Racing Green driver and passenger helmets sit underneath the doors, solid silver "wings badges are protected by transparent enamel, and gloss carbon fiber is incorporated throughout the cockpit.

Aston Martin V12 Speedster DBR1 (4)

Under the hood is a twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V12 engine capable of producing 690 hp, just 25 hp shy of what the same engine cranks out in the flagship DBS Superleggera. It'll hit 62 mph in 3.4 seconds on the way to a 198-mph top end. 

No price has been announced, but the Aston Martin V12 Speedster DBR1 is available to preorder now

No image description

Jason Statham Wrath of Man Red Band Promo
Entertainment

Watch Jason Statham Kill Post Malone in 'Wrath of Man' Red Band Trailer

Aston Martin V12 Speedster DBR1 Promo
Rides

Aston Martin Unveils Roofless V12 Speedster Special Edition

LeBron James Promo
Sports

LeBron James' $5.2 Million Basketball Rookie Card Is Most Expensive Ever Sold

Victorinox Swiss Champ XXL Promo
Gear

'Champ XXL' Swiss Army Knife Packs 61 Tools in Your Pocket

BMW R nineT Zillers Custom Garage Promo
Rides

This Custom BMW R nineT Is a Sinister Sci-Fi Superbike

Antje Utgaard Promo
News

Antje Utgaard Stuns in Exclusive Swimsuit Photos

Leica SL2-S Promo
Gear

The Leica SL2-S Is a Photo/Video Powerhouse Packed With Pro-Quality Features

vaccine-martini-getty
News

Here's How Much You Should Actually Drink After Your Second COVID-19 Vaccine Shot

the-tomorrow-war-chris-pratt-social
Entertainment

Watch Chris Pratt Battle Alien Invaders in 'The Tomorrow War' Trailer