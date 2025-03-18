Bentley’s ‘Black Rose’ Batur Features 3D-Printed Rose Gold Interior

The industry-first, high-tech application of the precious metal was used to create Bentley’s bespoke new W12-powered GT.

(Bentley)

For its VIP clients, Bentley’s Mulliner customization division will any material at any cost, including millennia-old wood, aerospace-grade titanium, extraordinarily soft leather, diamonds, crystal and now, 3D-printed gold. For this industry-first application of the delicate precious metal, the British marque teamed up with the renowned goldsmiths at Birmingham, England’s Cooksongold to elevate the interior with 7.4 ounces (210) grams of 18K rose gold formed in a 3D printer.

(Bentley)

That’s no small amount, but Bentley distributed it in a subdued way so as to only inform the interior with a “glint of rose gold” on key touchpoints like the Drive Mode Selector, the insert marker on the steering wheel and Bentley’s signature “Organ Stop” vent controls on the dashboard. The shimmering metallic accents punctuate an otherwise dark cabin featuring rich Beluga leather, charcoal-gray tweed fabric, and veneers painted in Black Rose metallic paint.

(Bentley)

That same paint, commissioned exclusively for the customer, covers the vehicle’s doors, fenders, hood and rear, while a glossy Beluga black shade adorns the upper body. Satin Rose Gold accents the front grille, “endless bonnet [hood] line brightware,” mirror caps, lower body kit and 22-inch tri-tone wheels, which surround supersized carbon ceramic brakes with black calipers.

(Bentley)

This “Black Rose” commission is one of just 18 Batur coupes, Mulliner’s muscled and exclusive grand tourer, featuring what might be the final version of Bentley’s iconic W12 engine, tuned to crank out 740 horsepower. The Bentley Batur Convertible followed with the same powertrain and a 16-example run, but like the Batur coupe, it was offered only to Bentley’s best customers, who locked in orders before word of the vehicle’s existence fell on public ears.

(Bentley)

For the rest of us, let’s hope that these anonymous wealthy buyers are willing to let Bentley distribute more awe-inspiring content depicting their one-of-a-kind cars.