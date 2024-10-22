This Miami ‘Bentley Bunker’ Features A Macallan Whisky Bar & A Convertible Kitchen

The lavish real estate project is backed by soccer superstar Lionel Messi, singer Maluma and rapper Future.

(Bentley Residences Miami)

The word “bunker” most commonly invokes ideas of concrete walls and bare necessities, but it takes on a new connotation with the word “Bentley” in front of it. Billed as “a fortress in the sky where your car is literally the key to your home,” the Bentley Bunker is a concept builds on the luxe design language of the under-construction Bentley Residences Miami, a 61-story tower that marks Bentley’s first ever branded residential real estate project.

(Bentley Residences Miami)

Among the elevated amenities on-offer include delectable meals crafted by celebrity chef and restaurateur Todd English, with bespoke menus that can be tailored to cocktail parties, private events in the owners-only dining room (partitioned by a glass wall), or even a night in featuring Proper English-style cuisine delivered to your door. For those with culinary inclinations, there’s also a “convertible kitchen,” which hides all appliances at the push of a button to create a clean, clutter-free space. Bentley Residences has also announced a first-of-its-kind Macallan Whisky Bar, providing a world-class selection of Scotch in an intimate setting.

(Bentley Residences Miami)

(Bentley Residences Miami)

(Bentley Residences Miami)

(Bentley Residences Miami)

(Bentley Residences Miami)

(Bentley Residences Miami)

(Bentley Residences Miami)

Other details of the greater Bentley Residences Miami tower that would house the Bentley Bunker have been expanded upon. It was previously revealed that each of the 216 units will come with its own garage space for four vehicles accessible by one of four “Dezervator” elevators. Named for Bentley’s partners at Dezer Development, each lift features a hydraulic system that pinches a car by its tires to pull it on top of a robotic shuttle system and transport it to any floor. Each car will have its own Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) sticker that’s scanned upon arrival to trigger a lighting system that guides the driver to the correct Dezervator. Effectively, the system turns a car into a house key. Instead of a garage space, the Bentley Bunker would feature a safeguarded space in the living room to display the owner’s car collection through a glass wall.

(Bentley Residences Miami)

As previously reported, the Bentley Residences Miami tower will also feature expansive communal areas including a luxury spa, dedicated pet spa, wellness center and cigar lounge. While units vary in scope, the best will get a private theater, an expansive exterior terrace offering 2,000 square feet of towering outdoor space, an outdoor kitchen, a private infinity pool, and an outdoor shower just off the primary bathrooms.

(Bentley Residences Miami)

Positioned on Miami’s Sunny Isle Beach, the 750-foot residential skyscraper was first announced in 2021, with notable investors including soccer legend Lionel Messi, Colombian singer Maluma, celebrity entrepreneur Daymond John, and hip-hop star Future. The completion date has shifted to 2027, with each Bentley Residences Miami unit starting at $4.2 million.