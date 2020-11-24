Meet 'America's First Hypercar'—The Outrageous 1,903-HP Elation Freedom

America will supposedly soon have an answer to Paganis, Bugattis and Koenigseggs of Europe with the Elation Freedom—and it's a 1,903-horsepower EV.

That's one of two outputs teased by San Jose-based upstart Elation Hypercars on its inaugural model in a four-motor configuration. Before that, a three-motor variant packing 1,414 horses under a carbon fiber monocoque chassis will debut with an interesting powertrain.

According to Autoblog, Elation has partnered with Cascadia Motion, a company that's contributed electric propulsion systems to everything from Formula E constructors to Isle of Man TT Zero race bikes and commercial vehicles.

The system the pair has come up with will feature two gearboxes: a single-speed unit for the front wheels, and a two-speed unit for the rear wheels. A 100 kWh batter pack arranged in a T-shape for optimal weight distribution will provide a maximum range of 300 miles, with a 400-mile pack available as an upgrade.

Bu that's if the Freedom is driven efficiently, which is sort of a moot point in a hypercar—especially one that's this fast. Speaking to Motor 1, founder and CEO Carlos Satulovsky said that they're expecting a zero-to-60-mph time of 1.8 seconds and a top speed of 260 mph. It'll also have a Formula One-derived double wishbone suspension, active aerodynamics and suspensions, allowing the Freedom to generate two Gs in the corners.

Less has been said about the interior, but it'll be clad in "aviation-grade" leather and carbon fiber. Provided art shows a straightforward black-and-white colorway with simple button configuration on the steering wheel, a skinny center console and digital instrument gauges.

It's worth mentioning that the Elation Freedom hasn't been fully prototyped yet, but it's scheduled to arrive in 2022 with a $2 million price tag. Curiously, another conventionally powered version with a 750-hp 5.2-liter V10 is also reportedly in the works, but it'll cost $2.3 million. Offering way less power and tech for more money doesn't seem practical, so we'll see what becomes of that plan.