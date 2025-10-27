Ford 2026 Mustang Mach-E GT California Special Blends Heritage Design & EV Power

Featuring an all-new “Rave Blue” color scheme that’s inspired by the California coastline.

(2026 Mustang Mach-E GT California Special)

Ford is mashing up a classic sports car with modern electric performance with the launch of its 2026 Mustang Mach-E GT California Special package. This head-turning, limited-edition Mustang is inspired by the Golden State’s natural beauty and brings heritage design to the electrified member of the Mustang family.

An Electric Twist on a Classic

(2026 Mustang Mach-E GT California Special)

The California Special trim traces its roots to 1968, when California car dealers collaborated with Ford to create a unique coupe package to commemorate their large contributions to the Mustang’s success. That original run featured red and black accents and aero features on just over 4,000 vehicles. “There is something about the idea of the California spirit that has always been associated with the Mustang brand, and now Mustang Mach-E joins as part of the family,” said Kristen Keenan, color and materials designer for Ford, in a statement shared by the brand.

Inspired by the launch of the seventh-generation two-door Mustang in 2024, Ford designers sought a fresh take on the California Special, moving away from the classic red and black in favor of an all-new blue color scheme. “We thought about what we could do on the color and materials side to tell the story from a more modern perspective,” added Stefan Taylor, exterior designer at Ford.

Introducing ‘Rave Blue’



(2026 Mustang Mach-E GT California Special)

The cornerstone of the modernized design is Rave Blue, a cool hue that was developed to evoke the California coastline. “With California and its beautiful coastline, blue is a natural choice,” Keenan said. “It travels from light to dark, just like ocean water, and it’s extremely chromatic, going to a blue violet in some cases.”

Rave Blue is featured on the 2026 Mustang Mach-E GT California Special’s wheels, grille, exterior badges, and interiors, threading a visual connection with its two-door sibling. The electric vehicle also features an updated “California Special” font with a modern block look, replacing the 1960s heritage style.

(2026 Mustang Mach-E GT California Special)

Unique exterior elements for the Mach-E include 20-inch carbonized gray wheels with a printed GT/CS logo and gloss black aero wheel covers. It also features an illuminated Rave Blue pony emblem on the grille and a special hood graphic, inspired by the California coastline, featuring the “California Special” wordmark with radiating sunset lines in layered gray, black, and a blue accent.

(2026 Mustang Mach-E GT California Special)

The interior boasts performance seats upholstered in Navy Pier ActiveX and Miko material with a reflective blue and silver stripe, echoed by matching stitching details on the floor mats. The center console and steering wheel are also wrapped in Navy ActiveX. The Mach-E GT foundation provides the vehicle with an EPA-estimated 280 miles of range, 480 horsepower, and up to 700 lb.-ft. of torque.

Ford designers drew inspiration from the Mustang community and aftermarket car shows like SEMA, a nod to the package’s “grassroots origins,” according to the automaker. “Personalization is such a big part of what people love about the brand so we wanted to make sure we were giving potential customers a package that stands out and offers something unique in this space,” Taylor said.

Pricing and Availability

The 2026 Mustang Mach-E GT California Special package amps up the $53,395 base price with a $2,495 MSRP upgrade. It’s available to order now and is expected to arrive at dealerships in early 2026. The new Mustang is just the latest notable package from Ford, which recently rolled out a retro-flavored Bronco Stroppe Special Edition, a Bronco Roadster concept in Wimbledon White, and a menacing Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon Package.