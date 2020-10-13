Hennessey Performance 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Is a 1,012 HP Beast

Hennessey Performance

A sub-three-second zero-to-60 mph time, 10.8-second quarter-mile, 1,000-plus horsepower...these sound like hypercar specs. But that's what Hennessey Performance's tune of the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat promises.

Car and Driver first picked up the latest outrageously powerful ride from the madcap Texas tuner. Dodge is already offering its sole full-size SUV with the 710-hp 6.2-liter HEMI V8 from the Challenger for 2021, but Hennessey's HPE1000 package juices output to 1,012 horses and 969 pound-feet of torque, resulting in a claimed zero-to-60 mph time of an almost unfathomable 2.8 seconds. That's quicker than a Lamborghini Huracan and within a tenth of the flagship Aventador's time.

To make the magic happen, the the stock 2.4-liter supercharger was swapped for a larger 2.7-liter unit. Other requisite engine components were installed, such as an upgraded pulley, throttle body and fuel injectors, a high-flow air induction system and catalytic converters, and stainless steel long tube headers.

In addition to the vicious looking Hellcat logo, Hennessey's Durango boasts HPE1000 badging, as well as a serial-numbered plaque and custom rims. Like many of Hennessey's customs, it's offered with a one-year/12,000-mile warranty.

This isn't even the craziest utility vehicle we've seen from Hennessey recently—that would be the 1,200-hp Ram TRX-based "Mammoth" 6x6, which is limited to just three examples. Those are likely all spoken for, but one of 50 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat HPE1000 builds is available to order now. No price was announced, but don't be surprised if it cracks six figures.