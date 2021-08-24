August 24, 2021

This Hydrogen-Powered Catamaran Could Be the Yacht of the Future

Yacht goals.
Author:
Publish date:
Ruma Design Migma (1)

If hydrogen fuel cells take off as an alternative to lithium battery-only EVs in rides like the Hyperion XP-1, they may well find their way onto the water in yachts like this Ruma Design Migma. 

Ruma Design Migma (6)

The 180-foot Catamaran takes its name from the Greek word for "mixture" as a nod to the blending of a contemporary twin-hull design with futuristic propulsion, according to Robb Report

Ruma Design Migma (4)

A combo of a liquid hydrogen tank that feeds PEM fuel cells and lithium-ion batteries will power a pair of electric motors, theoretically offering exceptionally long ranges without emissions, fumes or loud noises.

Ruma Design Migma (5)

The Migma is still in early concept stages, so specifics performance aren't available. But a handful of renderings show an interior underpinned by an open modular space suited to anything from mobile conferences to overwater dining, with 360-degree views of the sea courtesy of floor-to-ceiling windows. 

Ruma Design Migma (3)

Surrounding this main space are decks leading to an infinity pool and swim platform at the aft. Tucked below deck are two staterooms lined with electrochromic smart glass that can be blacked out for privacy. 

Ruma Design Migma (2)

If interested in making the Migma a reality, contact Ruma Design online here

No image description

Matthew McConaughey Promo
News

Matthew McConaughey Tells COVID-Recovering Texas Governor to 'Mask, Vax, Just Keep Livin'

Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition Promo
Rides

Land Rover Unveils Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition

Zenith Chronomaster Open 55th Anniversary Cohiba Promo
Style

Zenith Celebrates Cohiba Cigars With Limited Edition Watch

Ruma Design Migma Promo
Rides

This Hydrogen-Powered Catamaran Could Be the Yacht of the Future

spider-man: no way home trailer
Entertainment

'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Watch the Fast-Paced First Trailer

insane churro cookies
Food & Drink

These Insane Churro Cannabis Cookies Could Be Your Favorite New Edible

Casio Vintage x Pac-Man A100WEPC-1B Promo
Style

Casio Vintage Celebrates 40 Years of 'Pac-Man' With Throwback Watch

Montblanc Cillian Murphy UltraBlack Collection Promo
Gear

Cillian Murphy Rocks Montblanc’s New UltraBlack Accessories Line

jack-daniels-10-year-detail
Food & Drink

Jack Daniel's Launches First Age-Stated 10-Year-Old Whiskey in 100 Years

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT