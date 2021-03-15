Jaguar Recreates 'World's Most Beautiful Car' With E-Type Roadster and Coupe

Jaguar

In late 2020, Jaguar revealed a limited run of F-Type Heritage 60 Editions to mark the 60th anniversary of the E-Type, the vehicular ancestor that Enzo Ferrari famously declared "the world's most beautiful car" (though the Golden Ratio says otherwise).

In that announcement, the British marque also teased a restoration of 1960s E-Types based on the prototypical "9600 HP" and the "77 RW," the oldest production version of the model. The so-called E-Type 60 Edition roadster and coupe have been revealed, both of which are likely to be viewed as drool-worthy objects of desire for classic car fans.

The roofless Jag is finished in "Drop Everything Green" and the coupe in "Flat Out Gray," model-exclusive colors that are based on the original 1961 palette.

Moving to the powertrain, things start to get really interesting. Under the hood is a 265-horsepower, 3.8-liter XK straight-six with an original 1961-style alloy radiator, but it's mated to a five-speed manual transmission with synchromesh, helical-cut gears and a reinforced aluminum casing. Original E-Type manuals had four speeds, making the 60 Edition cars restomods, technically.

The anachronisms continue on the interior. Jaguar Design director Julian Thompson was key in developing an aesthetically vintage "Classic Infotainment System" with built-in satellite navigation and Bluetooth connectivity.

Each Smooth Black leather-trimmed coupe features a stylized route map plotting the key locations along the route traveled from Coventry to the E-Type's 1961 debut in Geneva, along with the phrase, “I thought you’d never get here,” recalling the reaction of Jaguar founder Sir William Lyons. The six Suede Green leather-trimmed roadsters feature a different Lyons quote: “Drop everything and bring the open top E-type over.”

The center console, hood badge, clock face within the tachometer, fuel cap and chassis plate are all finished with a commemorative E-type 60 logo created by Jaguar Design, featuring the years “1961-2021.” A light beech-rimmed steering wheel, as fitted to 1961 vehicles, features a 24-carat gold horn button. To keep the kitties pretty, each vehicle is supplied with a tailor-made car cover.

Only 12 E-Type 60 Editions will be offered—six roadsters and six coupes. And you'll have to buy one of each as a "60 E-Type Collection." There's word on price as of yet, but purchase also includes a Coventry-to-Geneva drive experience with their vehicles, exclusive stays and fine dining, so start saving now.

Contact Jaguar Classic directly at jaguar.com/classic, +44 (0) 2476 566 600, or sales@classic-jaguarlandrover.com if interested.