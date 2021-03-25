This Killer Custom Mustang GT 'Switchback' Could Be Yours For a Great Price

Bring a Trailer

From Carroll Shelby's personal Cobra 427 to this yellow Ferrari Enzo, so many of the rad rides we feature command six- or even seven-figure bids at auction.

That's not at all the case for this low-mileage 2013 Mustang GT "Switchback," customized by expert Wisconsin-based builders Jim and Mike Ring of Ringbrothers for SEMA 2012.

With Ford's factory engine already removed, Ringbrothers went to work on the 5.0-liter "Aluminator" V8, adding a ProCharger superccharger and intercooler, Flowmaster heads, and a Flowmaster catback dual-exhaust. According to a recent dyno test, the one-of-a-kind pony still puts 506 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque to the pavement through a manual six-speed.

The body borrows a color from Godzilla's realm—Nissan Cefiro Gray. The Ringbrothers also added their own carbon-fiber body kit and front splitter, billet-aluminum side vents, black and yellow accents, and a two-piece modular carbon hood with an interchangeable insert.

It rides on black 20-inch HRE Ringbrothers Edition rims wrapped in Nitto tires, while stopping power comes from Baer 6S brakes with slotted and drilled rotors.

Inside, the rear-seat was deleted to make room for a full-size spare, and the front seats were clad in custom black leather with yellow accents. And if you want to risk running the Switchback all out on public roads, a Passport radar detector will alert you to speed traps.

With only 9,200 miles on the odometer, the current bid on Bring a Trailer's website is just $22,000. Click here to learn more or get in on the action before the auction expires.