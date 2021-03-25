This Killer Custom Mustang GT 'Switchback' Could Be Yours For a Great Price

Complete with a radar detector, the made-for-SEMA muscle car delivers over 500 horsepower for a surprisingly cheap price.
Author:
Publish date:
Ringbrothers 2013 Mustang GT Switchback (2)

From Carroll Shelby's personal Cobra 427 to this yellow Ferrari Enzo, so many of the rad rides we feature command six- or even seven-figure bids at auction. 

Ringbrothers 2013 Mustang GT Switchback (3)

That's not at all the case for this low-mileage 2013 Mustang GT "Switchback," customized by expert Wisconsin-based builders Jim and Mike Ring of Ringbrothers for SEMA 2012. 

Ringbrothers 2013 Mustang GT Switchback (8)

With Ford's factory engine already removed, Ringbrothers went to work on the 5.0-liter "Aluminator" V8, adding a ProCharger superccharger and intercooler, Flowmaster heads, and a Flowmaster catback dual-exhaust. According to a recent dyno test, the one-of-a-kind pony still puts 506 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque to the pavement through a manual six-speed. 

Ringbrothers 2013 Mustang GT Switchback (5)

The body borrows a color from Godzilla's realm—Nissan Cefiro Gray. The Ringbrothers also added their own carbon-fiber body kit and front splitter, billet-aluminum side vents, black and yellow accents, and a two-piece modular carbon hood with an interchangeable insert. 

Ringbrothers 2013 Mustang GT Switchback (6)

It rides on black 20-inch HRE Ringbrothers Edition rims wrapped in Nitto tires, while stopping power comes from Baer 6S brakes with slotted and drilled rotors.

Ringbrothers 2013 Mustang GT Switchback (9)

Inside, the rear-seat was deleted to make room for a full-size spare, and the front seats were clad in custom black leather with yellow accents. And if you want to risk running the Switchback all out on public roads, a Passport radar detector will alert you to speed traps.   

Ringbrothers 2013 Mustang GT Switchback (1)

With only 9,200 miles on the odometer, the current bid on Bring a Trailer's website is just $22,000. Click here to learn more or get in on the action before the auction expires. 

Ringbrothers 2013 Mustang GT Switchback (4)

No image description

GMC x Kelly Wearstler Hummer EV Garage Promo
Rides

Insane Hummer EV Garage Concept Doubles as Fantasy Desert Getaway

kross-death-star-tourbillon-2
Style

Come to the Dark Side With Death Star-Inspired 'Star Wars' Watch

Chrissy Teigen Promo
Entertainment

Chrissy Teigen Deletes Twitter Because of 'Negativity', Says Goodbye to Followers

Ringbrothers 2013 Mustang GT Switchback Promo
Rides

This Killer Custom Mustang GT 'Switchback' Could Be Yours For a Great Price

nft-mars-house
News

World's First Digital NFT House Sells For $500,000

sony tv a90j promo
Gear

Sony Debuts 'Best and Brightest' 55-Inch OLED TV Yet

Danielle Fishel Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shrimp Promo Split
News

How Topanga is Connected to Viral Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shrimp Tail Story

Tesla Cyber Cybertruck Promo
Rides

Teslas Can Now Be Bought With Bitcoin, Says Elon Musk

LUVVIE 1200 630
Entertainment

'The MICK Show' Episode 20: Luvvie