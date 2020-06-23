Land Rover Defender Roof Tent Transforms SUV Into Mobile Campsite

Land Rover

In addition to the four purpose-assembled accessory packs that Land Rover offers on the new Defender 110, the British 4x4 maker is teaming up with Italian tentmaker Autohome to create a rooftop hideaway specifically for the luxe SUV.

Land Rover

Designed to fit Land Rover's Expedition Roof Rack and Rails, the 7.5- by 4.2- by 4.9-foot tent sleeps two adults on a full-size cotton mattress and comes with pillows, an interior LED light and a stowage net.

Land Rover

A simple deployment process, which can be completed by one person, involves fastening the rear to the rack and allowing integral gas struts to unfurl the fabric on both sides. Easy access is provided from driver's or passenger's side via an an extendable aluminum access ladder.

Land Rover

When it's time to for takedown, everything can be stowed inside a built-in folding fiberglass box that lays flat on the roof, minimally affecting the vehicles aerodynamics. Priced at just over $4,200, the Autohome x Land Rover roof tent arrives shortly after the Defender landed in U.S. dealerships for the first time in 23 years.