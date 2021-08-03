Lincoln Aviator SUV Gets Cool Concept Treatment From Shinola

Two Detroit-based brands from different industries come together in stylish synergy.

Shinola makes an array of products ranging from leather goods to shades and watches, but this stylish Lincoln Aviator concept shows that the lifestyle brand's modern style isn't limited to personal accessories.

The full-size SUV from Ford's luxury division received a makeover inspired by a Shinola "watch, duffle bag and bike seat." It's an unlikely starting point for any automotive trim, but there must be some Detroit synergy going on, because it worked beautifully.

The exterior is rendered in a soft white hue inspired by Shinola's mother of pearl stone watch faces. Copper accents featured prominently behind the "Aviator" side badges take cues from the Shinola Runwell bike seat's rose gold hue.

Inside is where the design really shines. The brand's whiskey leather and creme suede compliment the body's pearly base coat, while a woven textile strip sewn into all three rows of seating takes its inspiration from stripe motif found on Shinola's wallets and watchbands. Liam Butler, Lincoln color and material designer, went so far as to scale each stitch from the original Shinola stripe to proportion.

“The goal is to impress occupants with our very own expression of craftsmanship, showcasing our meticulous attention to detail,” said Butler. “This stripe is unlike anything I’ve ever seen sewn into a vehicle, so we wanted to make sure it was done with care.”

The instrument panel and dash are covered in a metallic mesh, as is the second-row console. Instead of a rigid metal like aluminum, the softer material is meant to make the cabin feel warm while echoing the exterior's copper accents.

“It’s all about warm, human and personally crafted experiences, all true to Lincoln DNA, and knowing and feeling that quality of a leather watch strap on your wrist,” added Butler. “That’s what we wanted to re-create here, in everything from the stitching to the copper accents to the various textures."



Lincoln will display the Aviator concept at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance later this month. If it's a hit, perhaps we'll see a limited production run of the Shinola-treated Aviator.