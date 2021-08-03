Lincoln Aviator SUV Gets Cool Concept Treatment From Shinola

Two Detroit-based brands from different industries come together in stylish synergy.
Author:
Publish date:
Lincoln x Shinola Aviator (9)

Shinola makes an array of products ranging from leather goods to shades and watches, but this stylish Lincoln Aviator concept shows that the lifestyle brand's modern style isn't limited to personal accessories.

Lincoln x Shinola Aviator (8)

The full-size SUV from Ford's luxury division received a makeover inspired by a Shinola "watch, duffle bag and bike seat." It's an unlikely starting point for any automotive trim, but there must be some Detroit synergy going on, because it worked beautifully. 

Lincoln x Shinola Aviator (10)

The exterior is rendered in a soft white hue inspired by Shinola's mother of pearl stone watch faces. Copper accents featured prominently behind the "Aviator" side badges take cues from the Shinola Runwell bike seat's rose gold hue. 

Lincoln x Shinola Aviator (5)

Inside is where the design really shines. The brand's whiskey leather and creme suede compliment the body's pearly base coat, while a woven textile strip sewn into all three rows of seating takes its inspiration from stripe motif found on Shinola's wallets and watchbands. Liam Butler, Lincoln color and material designer, went so far as to scale each stitch from the original Shinola stripe to proportion.

Lincoln x Shinola Aviator (4)

“The goal is to impress occupants with our very own expression of craftsmanship, showcasing our meticulous attention to detail,” said Butler. “This stripe is unlike anything I’ve ever seen sewn into a vehicle, so we wanted to make sure it was done with care.”

Lincoln x Shinola Aviator (7)

The instrument panel and dash are covered in a metallic mesh, as is the second-row console. Instead of a rigid metal like aluminum, the softer material is meant to make the cabin feel warm while echoing the exterior's copper accents.  

Lincoln x Shinola Aviator (3)

“It’s all about warm, human and personally crafted experiences, all true to Lincoln DNA, and knowing and feeling that quality of a leather watch strap on your wrist,” added Butler. “That’s what we wanted to re-create here, in everything from the stitching to the copper accents to the various textures."

Lincoln x Shinola Aviator (2)

Lincoln will display the Aviator concept at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance later this month. If it's a hit, perhaps we'll see a limited production run of the Shinola-treated Aviator. 

No image description

e11ven hote penthouse promo
Travel

Miami Nightclub E11EVEN Reveals Exclusive First Look at Residential Penthouses

Lincoln x Shinola Aviator Promo
Rides

Lincoln Aviator SUV Gets Cool Concept Treatment From Shinola

Led Zeppelin Promo
Entertainment

A New Led Zeppelin-Approved Documentary Is Officially Complete

apple-iphone-11-screenshot
News

Here's Why You Should Update Your Apple Devices Immediately

Taylor Stitch x Atelier & Repairs Promo
Style

Taylor Stitch Upgrades Classic Shirts and Pants With Atelier & Repairs Collab

CJ Franco Promo
Entertainment

'FBoy Island' Star CJ Franco on Taming Bad Boys and Finding Nice Guys on HBO Max Reality Series

American golf pro Ryan Palmer plays his shot from the 11th tee on Day One of The 149th Open at Royal St George’s Golf Club.
News

Female Bandits Dubbed the 'Rolex Rippers' Are Robbing Elderly Golfers of Their Luxury Watches

venom let there be carnage monster promo from trailer
Entertainment

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Trailer: Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson Get Monstrous

Fred Durst Lollapalooza Promo
Entertainment

Fred Durst's New 'Dad Vibes' Look at Lollapalooza Sparks Internet Memes

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT