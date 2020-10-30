Watch the Lordstown Motors Electric Pickup Take on a Ford F-150 in Epic Tug of War

Lordstown Motor's Endurance electric pickup has consistently targeted the mid-trimmed Ford F-150 Lariat on paper, and now the EV upstart has unveiled a physical head-to-head test in the form of good old-fashioned tug of war. Given that this is Lordtown's video, you can probably guess which truck ended up pulling which.

"With both trucks positioned in 4-wheel drive and traction control turned off, the match highlights the Endurance’s superior traction – a result of its revolutionary use of in-wheel hub motors – and proves it has the power and functionality to match the top trucks in its class, with improved performance, efficiency and safety," the video's description reads.

Left: Instagram/@lordstownmotors, Right: Ford

It's really nothing more than a promotional stunt, and should be treated as such. Elektrek points out that the showcase is more of a a fun, unscientific display of traction on wet grass with unknown tire pressures and weight distributions than evidence the Endurance's performance superiority. Plus, the video pitted a prototype Endurance against a stock 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat EcoBoost.

When the Endurance arrives, it'll retail around $45,000 after a federal tax credit, which is nearly identical to the 2021 Ford F-150's $44,695 price tag when specced with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 producing 350-horsepower. By comparison, the Endurance's unofficial output is 600 horsepower, but we'll know more when it's fully unveiled.