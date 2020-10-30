Watch the Lordstown Motors Electric Pickup Take on a Ford F-150 in Epic Tug of War

Take a wild guess which truck came out on top.
Author:
Publish date:

Lordstown Motor's Endurance electric pickup has consistently targeted the mid-trimmed Ford F-150 Lariat on paper, and now the EV upstart has unveiled a physical head-to-head test in the form of good old-fashioned tug of war. Given that this is Lordtown's video, you can probably guess which truck ended up pulling which.  

"With both trucks positioned in 4-wheel drive and traction control turned off, the match highlights the Endurance’s superior traction – a result of its revolutionary use of in-wheel hub motors – and proves it has the power and functionality to match the top trucks in its class, with improved performance, efficiency and safety," the video's description reads. 

Lordstown Endurance vs Ford F-150 Promo

It's really nothing more than a promotional stunt, and should be treated as such. Elektrek points out that the showcase is more of a a fun, unscientific display of traction on wet grass with unknown tire pressures and weight distributions than evidence the Endurance's performance superiority. Plus, the video pitted a prototype Endurance against a stock 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat EcoBoost. 

When the Endurance arrives, it'll retail around $45,000 after a federal tax credit, which is nearly identical to the 2021 Ford F-150's $44,695 price tag when specced with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 producing 350-horsepower. By comparison, the Endurance's unofficial output is 600 horsepower, but we'll know more when it's fully unveiled. 

No image description

Lordstown Endurance vs Ford F-150 Promo
Rides

Watch the Lordstown Motors Electric Pickup Take on a Ford F-150 in Epic Tug of War

L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder Promo Split
Style

Todd Snyder & L.L. Bean Are Upgrading Classic Outdoor Style Staples

persol promo
Style

Persol Revamps Jude Law's 'The Talented Mr. Ripley' Sunglasses: Check Out The New Collection

S&S Cycle Indian Challenger King of the Baggers Promo
Rides

Watch This Custom Indian Challenger Become 'King of the Baggers' in Race Highlight Video

Amanda Cerny VersusGame Promo
Entertainment

Model and Vlogger Amanda Cerny Asks The Internet: 'Should I Make An OnlyFans?'

Maestro Dobel 50 Cristalino Promo
Food & Drink

Maestro Dobel Launches New Extra Añejo Cristalino Tequila

Hennessey Velociraptor V8 Bronco Promo
Rides

Hennessey Performance Announces 750-HP Ford Bronco With Supercharged V8

Patrick Mahomes Promo
Sports

NFL Week 8: The Best Football Bets, Odds and Expert Picks

Travis Scott PlayStation 5 Promo
Entertainment

Travis Scott Narrates Epic PlayStation 5 Trailer