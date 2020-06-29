Lordstown Motors Unveils 'Endurance' Electric Pickup Truck
After some preliminary specs and renders were released late in 2019, Ohio's Lordstown Motors Corporation (LMC) has officially unveiled the Endurance, an all-electric pickup designed for traditional truck buyers who are interested in going green.
Unlike the decidedly radical Tesla Cybertruck, the Endurance recalls the shape, full-cab size and lines of popular pickups like Ford F-150 or the GMC Sierra Denali, save for a very pronounced bulge above the front fender.
The Endurance, which will go for approximately 250 miles on a single charge, also isn't trying to take on other electric pickups with suspiciously ambitious outputs, ranges and acceleration like the 750-hp Rivian R1T or 900-hp Nikola Badger. LMC's website lists a 600-horsepower peak output, an electronically-limited top speed of 80 mph, and a 7,500-pound towing capacity.
None of those specs are official, but Lordstwon Motor Corporation CEO Steve Burns talked to CNET's Roadshow about it's house-made battery, relatively sporty in-wheel electric motor setup and center of gravity.
"We designed the suspension and the chassis for the hub [motors] from the ground up, and as a result, we have a pickup truck that handles like a sports car," Burns said. "We put all our funding in the uniqueness of the drivetrain. We don't have leather trim, things like that."
Rather, the Endurance aims to capture a slice of the United States' gigantic pickup truck market with its competitive price. LMC lists a total cost of ownership comparison between the Endurance and the Ford F-150 Lariat 4WD, which has a towing capacity of around 7,000 pounds.
The price to buy each truck new is nearly identical at around $52,000. But thanks to a federal tax credit and significantly lower longterm fuel cost, the Endurance will cost about $20,000 less to drive over 20,000 miles and five years.
Production of the Endurance is scheduled to begin in January, 2021 at LMC's 6.2-million square-foot facility.