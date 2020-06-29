Lordstown Motors Unveils 'Endurance' Electric Pickup Truck

Lordstown Motors Corporation

After some preliminary specs and renders were released late in 2019, Ohio's Lordstown Motors Corporation (LMC) has officially unveiled the Endurance, an all-electric pickup designed for traditional truck buyers who are interested in going green.

Unlike the decidedly radical Tesla Cybertruck, the Endurance recalls the shape, full-cab size and lines of popular pickups like Ford F-150 or the GMC Sierra Denali, save for a very pronounced bulge above the front fender.

The Endurance, which will go for approximately 250 miles on a single charge, also isn't trying to take on other electric pickups with suspiciously ambitious outputs, ranges and acceleration like the 750-hp Rivian R1T or 900-hp Nikola Badger. LMC's website lists a 600-horsepower peak output, an electronically-limited top speed of 80 mph, and a 7,500-pound towing capacity.

None of those specs are official, but Lordstwon Motor Corporation CEO Steve Burns talked to CNET's Roadshow about it's house-made battery, relatively sporty in-wheel electric motor setup and center of gravity.



"We designed the suspension and the chassis for the hub [motors] from the ground up, and as a result, we have a pickup truck that handles like a sports car," Burns said. "We put all our funding in the uniqueness of the drivetrain. We don't have leather trim, things like that."

Rather, the Endurance aims to capture a slice of the United States' gigantic pickup truck market with its competitive price. LMC lists a total cost of ownership comparison between the Endurance and the Ford F-150 Lariat 4WD, which has a towing capacity of around 7,000 pounds.

The price to buy each truck new is nearly identical at around $52,000. But thanks to a federal tax credit and significantly lower longterm fuel cost, the Endurance will cost about $20,000 less to drive over 20,000 miles and five years.

Production of the Endurance is scheduled to begin in January, 2021 at LMC's 6.2-million square-foot facility.