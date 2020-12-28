The 824-HP McLaren Sabre Is Made For American Supercar Collectors

Just 15 U.S residents will get the chance to cop McLaren's most powerful gas-powered road car yet.

McLaren Beverly Hills

The latest creation from UK supercar company McLaren will be sold exclusively in the United States and will notably boast "ideas and innovations that global homologation would not permit," according to the British supercar brand.

McLaren Beverly Hills

Even with that unusually-phrased mission, the extremely limited-edition Sabre manages to maintain road-legal status. Power comes from Woking, England's own twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, now producing 824 horses and 590 pound-feet of torque to make the ultra-exclusive coupe the most powerful non-hybrid McLaren to date. Road and Track reports a blistering top speed of 218 mph.

McLaren Beverly Hills

Only 15 already-reserved examples of the scissor-doored Sabre will be delivered to buyers throughout the U.S., each of which received bespoke design cues through McLaren Special Operations (MSO) following a development car drive event at Thermal Club's private California track.

Previous custom models from the British marque's personalization division include the retro Grand Prix-inspired Elva M1A Theme and the GT Verdant Theme, which featured a hand-painted graded green color scheme that took over 430 hours to complete.

McLaren Beverly Hills

McLaren hasn't disclosed many other details about the Sabre. Test photos of a camouflaged mule made the rounds in late 2020, spawning comparisons to the racy Senna GTR—particularly regarding the massive rear wing. The Sabre's sleek dome also looks very similar to that of the forthcoming "High Performance Hybrid," which is set to join McLaren's Super Series in 2021.

McLaren Beverly Hills

Pricing has yet to be revealed, but McLaren Beverly Hills will deliver the first Sabre in the near future with what will almost certainly be a $1 million-plus bill.