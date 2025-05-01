Aston Martin Unleashes Its Most Powerful Super-SUV Yet

The latest spawn in Aston’s elite DB bloodline is a 717-horsepower super-SUV.

(Aston Martin)

We previously declared that, due to its scalpel-like precision and ferocious output born in a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, “You’ve gotta be all in when you’re driving the DBX707.” Without even getting behind the wheel of Aston’s latest flagship DBX S, we’d offer the same advice.

(Aston Martin)

As Road & Track notes, the British marque has enhanced what was already one of the world’s most powerful luxury SUVs by increasing output even more while cutting weight. Larger turbochargers and other engine upgrades have boosted its power to 717 hp, up from 697 hp. As for its diet, Aston offers an optional single-weave carbon fiber roof to shave off 40-pounds in mass from the vehicle’s highest point, which also lowers the center of gravity to improve stability and agility. Optional 23-inch magnesium wheels—the first implementation of such rims in the SUV segment—and a polycarbonate honeycomb grille help the DBX S save around 100 pounds in comparison to its predecessor.

(Aston Martin)

Even with more power and less weight, the 3.3-second 0-62 mph time and 193-mph top speed are the same as the DBX707’s, but the DBX S will rocket to its top end .3 seconds quicker. Power is intelligently distributed through the same 9-speed wet clutch transmission, except in the DBX S, revised shift points have been tailored to the engine’s extended rev range, with more aggressive downshifts in Sport and Sport+ modes.

(Aston Martin)

Visually, a new pure black vaned grille distinguishes the flagship model. New side sills with upturned air splitters enhance airflow, while carbon fiber accents are available for the mirrors, side strakes, and lower door sill. Unique “S” badging, crafted from solid metal and glass enamel, proudly announces its high-performance credentials. The rear is dominated by vertically stacked quad exhausts, available in gloss or matte finishes, and a completely reprofiled bumper and diffuser, which can also be specified in carbon fiber. A new lower livery design, available in three colors, further accentuates the sporting character.

(Aston Martin)

Inside, the DBX S features a bespoke “S” theme, most notably a distinctive herringbone design on the standard lightweight Alcantara seats, which extends to the headlining with the optional carbon roof. Semi-aniline leather is used in high-wear areas, with full semi-aniline leather trim available as an option. Red seatbelts add a further touch of “S” identification. The “S” logo is embroidered on the seats, alongside Aston Martin wings embossed on the headrests. “S” badging also adorns the treadplates and engine plaque. Also included is Aston Martin’s latest in-house developed infotainment system featuring an 800W 14-speaker Aston Martin Premium Audio system, though we’d recommend appeasing your inner audiophile by opting for a bespoke Bowers & Wilkins 1600W 23-speaker surround sound system.

(Aston Martin)

As the latest spawn of the elite DB bloodline—named for David Brown, the English businessman who bought Aston Martin in 1947 and Lagonda in 1948—the DBX S is living up to its name. Expect it to cost upwards of $300,000 when it reaches U.S. dealers later this year.