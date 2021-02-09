Kevin Hart's 1,000-HP 1970 Dodge Charger 'Hellraiser' Is a Killer Custom Muscle Car

Speedkore Performance

Kevin Hart must hold classic American muscle in high regard, because the famed comedian and actor commissioned one helluva Dodge Charger restomod from Speedkore Performance.

Getty Images

The Milwaukee area-based customizer behind the first-ever carbon fiber Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and Vin Diesel's absurdly powerful Charger "Tantrum" started with a blue scan of an original 1970 Charger.

Speedkore Performance

Using that imagery, Speedkore's in-house autoclave produced an identical aerospace-grade carbon fiber body coated in clear protective BASF layers.

Speedkore Performance

Hart's so-called "Hellraiser" gets its name from its supercharged 7.0-liter "Hellephant" V8, which pumps 1,000 horsepower and 950 pound-feet of torque through a Dodge Demon-spec ZF 8-speed automatic tranny.

Speedkore Performance

Up front is the C6-generation Chevrolet Corvette's front suspension outfitted with aftermarket parts from Detroit Speed and Woodward, while the rear received Speedkore's own four-bar suspension setup with Penske double-adjustable shocks.

Front and rear sway bars further assist the Hellraiser’s handling, and Brembo brakes with red calipers provide stopping power to a set of HRE S201 3-piece wheels clad in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.

Speedkore Performance

The grille and all other metal pieces were machined from solid aluminum and Cerakoted in a gray titanium finish. And to help Hart to fully appreciate the lunacy of his hellacious ride's guts, a hood cutout customized with a tailor-made billet and carbon fiber cover offers a look at the 3.0-liter supercharger.

Speedkore Performance

An in-profile perspective shows off shaved rain gutters, flush-mounted glass, and pillarless quarter-glass that leaves the body's lines uninterrupted. Rounding out the exterior highlights are a custom taillight panel and integrated dual exhaust tips.

Inside is what Speedkore calls a "retro-modern" cabin—the Recaro GT Sportster seats and Focal audio system are definitely with the times, but the bespoke center console and shifter, steering wheel, dashboard, doors, instruments and gauges recall the style of its model year.



Speedkore Performance

How much Hart paid for the "Hellraiser" is unknown—TMZ reports "several hundred thousand dollars." Given that a custom 2018 Challenger SRT Demon by Speedkore recently sold for $160,000, that hefty price sounds about right to us.