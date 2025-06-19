Meet The Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X—A 1,250-Horsepower American Hypercar

It’s the most extreme Corvette ever made.

(Chevrolet)

The C8-generation Chevrolet Corvette seems to be the gearhead-worthy gift that keeps on giving. Nothing short of a paradigm shift occurred when the storied American muscle car moved its engine from its longtime position under the hood to a racier location between the axles and. The Z06 trim proved even more radical with its Euro supe-style flat-plane V8. Then came the ZR1, which turbocharged the latest Z06’s high-revving eight-pot with enough horsepoer to claim the titles of Amercia’s most powerful production V8 and the quickest RWD car ever. Along the way, the Corvette family tree grew a new branch in the E-Ray, bringing all-wheel drive and hybrid propulsion to the model for the first time and enabling its best 60 mph time yet.

But it wasn’t until this week that the most hi-po components from the C8-generation’s trims culminated in the most extreme Corvetter ever, one that Chevy boldly bills as a “true American hypercar.” General Motors senior VP Ken Morris said of the new supercar: “From day one, we designed the mid-engine Corvette architecture with ZR1X in mind. This is the most revolutionary platform in Corvette history, supporting the widest range of American sports cars and delivering world-class performance at every level.”

(Chevrolet) (Chevrolet) (Chevrolet) (Chevrolet) (Chevrolet)

The heart is the ZR1’s LT7 V8, good for 1,064 horsepower and 828 pound-feet of torque that’s sent to the rear wheels through an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. Extra output comes from an improved version of the E-Ray’s high-voltage battery pack and electric motor, bringing the ZR1X’s total horsepower to 1,250 and checking the first box on the hypercar checklist. Like the Bugattis and Ferraris with which it aims to compete, it’ll also hit 60 mph in under 2 seconds and a quarter mile in under 9 seconds.

But a true hypercar doesn’t just need to barrel down a dragstrip, it has to be superior on a race track, too. The ZR1X utilizes specialized energy strategies that are tailor-made to make the most of the electrified output on a closed course. A Charge+ button adjusts the battery’s energy storage strategy for extended lapping and consistent eAWD output over a full tank of fuel, a Qualifying mode optimizes power delivery for single-lap times, and Push-to-Pass provides bursts of power when a rival needs to be put in their place.

Chevy’s Performance Traction Management (PTM) Pro, which is available on all 2026 Corvettes, turns off traction and stability control but keeps the following systems running:

Regen Brake Torque Vectoring – engineered to recover peak energy without sacrificing agility

Front Axle Pre-Control – actively manages inside front brake pressure to enable maximum corner-exit traction

Launch Control – customizable settings enable rapid acceleration from a rest

(Chevrolet)

The J59 braking package that’s optional on the ZR1 is standard on the ZR1X, bringing aboard Alcon 10-piston front and 6-piston rear calipers that are mated to 16.5-inch front and rear carbon ceramic rotors. GM says that the package represents the “most resilient” the company has ever tested and enabled 1.9-g deceleration from 180 to 120 mph. An available and firmer ZTK Performance Package incorporates higher spring rates, Michelin’s Pilot Cup 2R tires, and a carbon fiber aero kit that’s capable of 1,200 lbs of downforce at a yet-announced top speed.

The craziest part is that Motor Trend expects the Cheverolet Corvette ZR1X to start at between $190,000 to $200,000. If so, bet on an instant sell-out when those order books open up.