Michael Jordan's Classic Mercedes-Benz Is Being Sold on eBay

MJ's custom 1996 Benz even appears in "The Last Dance."

Forget game-worn jerseys and sneakers—you can now own Michael Jordan's 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser, seen in The Last Dance.

The custom German coupe was one of the many exotic rides that appear in ESPN's hit 10-part docuseries recounting the six-time NBA champ's career. Specifically, MJ is seen fleeing from reporters in the W140 S-class model shortly after announcing his decision to retire from the NBA to pursue professional baseball.

Car and Driver reports that Lorinser, Mercedes'specialist German tuner, equipped the S600 with custom 18-inch monoblack chrome wheels, a widebody kit and dual exhaust. Power comes from a 6.0-liter V12 that produced 389-horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque brand new, but output has almost certainly dipped through the years and 157,000 miles.

Inside are features that were considered premium in their day, including heated and electronically powered seats, a power sunroof and steering wheel, and a car phone that displays "JORDAN" on startup.

It isn't the only celebrity whip being sold. Sylvester Stallone's custom 2019 Cadillac Escalade Stretch Vehicle by Becker Automotive Design is currently on the market for $350,000.

Jordan's Merc, however is set to be auctioned off by the Beverly Hills Car Club on eBay beginning August 13. The starting bid is $23.