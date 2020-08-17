Michael Jordan's Classic Mercedes-Benz Is Being Sold on eBay

MJ's custom 1996 Benz even appears in "The Last Dance."
Author:
Publish date:
Michael Jordan 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser (3)

Forget game-worn jerseys and sneakers—you can now own Michael Jordan's 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser, seen in The Last Dance

Michael Jordan 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser (4)

The custom German coupe was one of the many exotic rides that appear in ESPN's hit 10-part docuseries recounting the six-time NBA champ's career. Specifically, MJ is seen fleeing from reporters in the W140 S-class model shortly after announcing his decision to retire from the NBA to pursue professional baseball. 

Michael Jordan 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser (5)

Car and Driver reports that Lorinser, Mercedes'specialist German tuner, equipped the S600 with custom 18-inch monoblack chrome wheels, a widebody kit and dual exhaust. Power comes from a 6.0-liter V12 that produced 389-horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque brand new, but output has almost certainly dipped through the years and 157,000 miles. 

Michael Jordan 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser (7)

Inside are features that were considered premium in their day, including heated and electronically powered seats, a power sunroof and steering wheel, and a car phone that displays "JORDAN" on startup.  

Michael Jordan 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser (2)

It isn't the only celebrity whip being sold. Sylvester Stallone's custom 2019 Cadillac Escalade Stretch Vehicle by Becker Automotive Design is currently on the market for $350,000. 

Michael Jordan 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser (1)

Jordan's Merc, however is set to be auctioned off by the Beverly Hills Car Club on eBay beginning August 13. The starting bid is $23.  

Michael Jordan 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser (6)