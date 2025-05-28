Oyster’s 80-Foot Sailing Yacht Blends Old-School Style With Modern Engineering

The boatmaker’s new 805 sailing yacht combines luxury and top-notch tech for one seriously cool sailboat.

Traversing the high seas just became even more enticing, as the new Oyster Yachts 805 blends the best of sailing, superyachts and old-school glamour with modern appeal.

While some new vessls from the likes of Pershing take on a more compact, streamlined look and others pack a laundry list of features into hundreds of feet of deck space, the Oyster Yachts 805 takes cues from both traditional sailing vessels and the modern age of luxury on the high seas.

Billed by Oyster as part of “a new era of luxury, versatility and adventure,” Robb Report notes that the “new launch’s innovative design show how Oyster plans to evolve,” particularly with features more commonly found on motoryachts.

Chief among those features are additions like larger seascape windows and what the company calls “unparalleled interior customization,” which includes the ability to remove bulkheads, convert wing chairs in the cockpit into day beds, and customize the lower level as a gym, den or mobile office on the water.

A twin-access swim platform amps up space, featuring what Robb Report notes is the company’s “largest space for tender docking, watersports, and guest relaxation.” Modern powered sail handling systems deliver performance and a streamlined ability to navigate bluewater territory, while its design offers two different customizable steerage sizes to allow for closer, easier shore access.

Exceptional strength of construction, vast stowage and robust engineering set the Oyster Yachts 805 apart from a crowded luxury yacht fleet. Further custom touches like a day bar or saloon daybed can be added, while tech-savvy features like onboard Wi-Fi make it easy to work from anywhere on the planet.

Four en suite, customizable cabins with elegant furnishings provide ample potential for entertaining guests, but those interested will have to wait yet: The first edition of the new Oyster 805 are expected to be sea-ready in 2027. Find out more now online at Oyster Yachts.