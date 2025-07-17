Porsche Gives All-Electric Sports Car A Stealthy Makeover With Taycan Black Edition

A murdered-out take on Porsche’s first all-electric sports car.

(Porsche)

While Pininfarina might have a lock on official Batman automobile tie-ins with Warner Bros.-backed electric hypercars based on the 1,900-horsepower Battista hypercar, the new Porsche Taycan Black Edition serves as a very plausible alternative choice for a Bruce Wayne in the mood for something still stylish but less conspicuous.

(Porsche)

The stealthy trim starts with Porsche’s SportDesign package, which adds aggressively sporty elements to the body, including more pronounced front intakes with complementing side skirts and a restyled rear diffuser. As pictured, the vehicle is almost entirely murdered-out, including the side window trims and the model designation at the rear finished in high-gloss black, though all exterior paints in Porsche’s Contrasts and Shades category can be selected at no extra charge, including Jet Black Metallic, Volcano Grey Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic and Ice Grey Metallic. But the Black Edition brings much more than aesthetic changes.

(Porsche)

The Performance Battery Plus, with its larger usable 105 kWh capacity compared to the base battery’s 79 kWh, comes standard on all Black Edition models. This translates to significant performance boosts, with the Taycan’s horsepower increasing from around 321 horsepower up to 469 hp with Overboost Power and Launch Control activated. The Taycan 4 jumps from 402 horsepower to 429 horsepower, and the Taycan 4S surges from 455 hp to 565 hp with its most aggressive modes selected.

(Porsche)

Max range also improves across the board with the bigger battery. And with fewer stops needed between recharges, drivers in grand touring mode can bask for longer in a substantial list of Black Edition standard equipment that, like the Performance Battery Plus, is typically optional, including Lane Change Assist, Surround View including Active Parking Assist, 21-inch wheels with center caps featuring the full-color Porsche crest, HD-Matrix Design LED headlights, puddle light projectors that show the Porsche logo, 14-way comfort seats including memory function, Porsche crest on the headrests, a Bose Surround Sound System including Dolby Atmos, Porsche Electric Sport Sound, Storage package, and black embossed leather trim.

(Porsche)

Pricing for the 2026 Porsche Taycan Black Edition, Taycan 4 Black Edition, and Taycan 4S Black Edition sedans will become available as before deliveries at U.S. Porsche Centers commence in fall of 2025.