Porsche Design Celebrates 911 Targa With Limited Edition Shades

The sleek new sunglasses are worn by Porsche Design Brand Ambassador Orlando Bloom.

(Porsche Design)

The clean lines of a powerful ride on the open road make for crystal-clear design inspiration, and a new set of shades from Porsche Design now harnesses the legendary appeal of the Porsche 911 Targa.

(Porsche Design)

The Porsche Design P’8954 Iconic 911 Targa 60Y Sunglasses are but the latest feat of bold design ingenuity to join the road-ready Porsche Design lineup, an offering that now includes Porsche-inspired surfboards, a sleek aluminum luggage collection and an enviable range of high-end chronograph watches.

(Porsche Design)

The shield-style frames carry on the Porsche legacy handsomely and in streamlined fashion, toasting 60 years of the Porsche 911 Targa in the process. It doesn’t hurt that Porsche Brand Ambassador Orlando Bloom rocks the luxe new shades in eye-catching fashion (and the $1,300 price tag is surely befitting that of a Hollywood luminary).

(Brand Ambassador Orlando Bloom/Courtesy of Porsche Design)

Of his partnership with Porsche, the Lord of the Rings actor said it’s a natural fit. “I think I’ve always been the biggest fan of Porsche,” Bloom told Porsche Design’s blog. “As a young, very visible actor in Hollywood, I was given a lot of cars to drive. But I ended up buying a black and tan 1973 911 S. It was and still is immaculate – and it’s still in my garage.”

(Porsche Design)

The 911 Targa has proven groundbreaking in its own right, debuting in 1965 with a full-width roll bar behind the front seats, “setting a new standard in automotive engineering and design” in the process, the company noted. The ultra-exclusive frames carry on that same penchant for innovative looks and performance in a merger of both form and function, Porsche Design said.

(Porsche Design)

“With this release, Porsche Design continues its journey of pushing the boundaries of design and functionality by combining Porsche’s unique automotive heritage with cutting-edge craftsmanship and technology,” the company said of the “sophisticated” frames, which use a titanium exterior and roll bar-inspired approach alongside highly scratch-resistant lenses.

(Porsche Design)

The sleek sunglasses make use of an avant-garde grey shield lens design that’s incorporated seamlessly into the rest of the frame via hexagonal screws, not unlike the Targa’s Tenax rear-window cover fasteners. An elegant gift box, a Pepita-patterned cleaning cloth and a bespoke greeting card further drive home the notion that every little detail counts in the world of high-end auto, design and luxury accessories.

The set of luxurious shades (which retail for $1,300 via Porsche Design) boast a matte finish for a blend of the sporty and the refined. “Rooted in Porsche’s legacy, the Iconic Targa redefines eyewear design by incorporating advanced materials and sophisticated construction techniques to set a new standard in performance and appearance,” the iconic design outfit said. Only 911 editions of the latest stunning feat from Porsche Design are on the market: A piece of auto heritage and modern style is yours for the taking.