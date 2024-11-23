Porsche Partners With Aimé Leon Dore For Bespoke 993 Turbo + Style Collab

Mulberry Green for the win.

Nov 23, 2024
(Porsche x Aime Leon Dore)

A stylish year for Porsche just gained an even more covetably cool entry: Cult favorite luxury fashion brand Aimé Leon Dore put its spin on an iconic Porsche model, with stellar apparel to match.

(Porsche x Aime Leon Dore)

In addition to carving out closet space for a series of sharp, auto-inspired attire, the New York City favorite partnered with the automaker on a bespoke, one-of-one Porsche 993 Turbo in a rich shade of Mulberry Green.

(Porsche x Aime Leon Dore)

As the two longtime partners note (this marks the fifth restored model between the duo), the redesign looked to give the ride a sportier look, and the “restoration goes beyond aesthetics, delivering both a visual and technical revival of the celebrated classic,” Porsche noted.

(Porsche x Aime Leon Dore)

Improved aerodynamics for the  993 Turbo S Exhaust and Front Split mark the redesign, while 18-inch Porsche Turbo Twist rims get a Mulberry Green finish to match the exterior. The revamp is about more than just aggressive performance, although it’s got plenty of that in spades.

(Porsche x Aime Leon Dore)

The fashion favorite offered its own take on an impressively luxe interior, including dark brown leather and lambs wool accents, plus hardback seats. Custom steering wheel and headrest logos from the duo also give the automobile a distinctly bespoke feel.

(Porsche x Aime Leon Dore)

Inspiration extends far beyond the wheel of the vehicle and into an exclusive, auto-inspired capsule collection that uses the car’s Mulberry Green and bold design as a springboard. A covetable Leather Club Jacket gets bold co-branded touches, while a further offering of apparel, accessories and knitwear combine ALD’s fashionable sensibility with the luxe lines and design inspiration of Porsche.

(Porsche x Aime Leon Dore)

As of last week, the collection is available in stores and online via ALD. For a company as recognizable as Porsche, one that’s debuted everything from an alpine ski collaboration to an eye-catching sport watch in recent weeks, the new venture is as fashionable as it is functional (for the right price, of course).

Mentioned in this article:

Read This Next

Inside The Rise Of Liberty Media, The World’s Most Valuable Sports Empire

Inside The Rise Of Liberty Media, The World’s Most Valuable Sports Empire

By Maxim

Maxim’s Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix Party Features The Chainsmokers & Diplo

Maxim’s Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix Party Features The Chainsmokers & Diplo

By Maxim

How TCL’s Gamer-Friendly Q7M TVs Were Designed To Play ‘Call Of Duty Black Ops 6’

How TCL’s Gamer-Friendly Q7M TVs Were Designed To Play ‘Call Of Duty Black Ops 6’

By Maxim

F1 Legend Lewis Hamilton & Tyler, The Creator Drop Stylish Collab For Las Vegas Grand Prix

F1 Legend Lewis Hamilton & Tyler, The Creator Drop Stylish Collab For Las Vegas Grand Prix

By Maxim

This episode of Masters of the Game takes us into the lives of people who are trying to change the world one painting at a time

This episode of Masters of the Game takes us into the lives of people who are trying to change the world one painting at a time

By TheGrio

Beyoncé Set to Light Up Netflix’s First-Ever NFL Christmas Gameday with Performance in Houston

Beyoncé Set to Light Up Netflix’s First-Ever NFL Christmas Gameday with Performance in Houston

By Popviewers

Lil Wayne, GloRilla and more to headline college football concert series in Atlanta

Lil Wayne, GloRilla and more to headline college football concert series in Atlanta

By TheGrio

Ex-student pleads guilty to fatally shooting 3 University of Virginia football players in 2022

Ex-student pleads guilty to fatally shooting 3 University of Virginia football players in 2022

By TheGrio

Your Ultimate Guide to Fubo TV Prices, Plans, and Streaming Options in 2024

Your Ultimate Guide to Fubo TV Prices, Plans, and Streaming Options in 2024

By SNIPdaily