Reggie Jackson's Custom Shelby Cobra Replica Can Now Be Yours

This is one helluva hot rod.
Author:
Publish date:
351-Powered ERA Cobra 289FIA 5-Speed ERA (3)

Carroll Shelby's British-bodied, Ford V8-powered AC Cobra is such an icon that collectors today still commission recreations, such as this Cobra 289FIA formerly owned by National Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson. 

351-Powered ERA Cobra 289FIA 5-Speed ERA (2)

The UK's ERA Replica Automobiles began working on the retro roadster in 2012. But don't let the "289" in the title fool you—a massive 351 cubic-inch (5.8-liter) Ford Windsor V8 ventilated by a custom stainless steel exhaust sits under the hood. The transmission has also been upgraded to a Tremec five-speed, but the original Toploader four-speed is included with purchase. 

351-Powered ERA Cobra 289FIA 5-Speed ERA (5)

Instead of aluminum, ERA built a fiberglass body in Yankee Blue with red double stripes on the front fender and a custom hoodscoop to keep the engine cool. A ceramic coating has helped keep the shell in good shape, but there are a few chips on the fender flares and one on the driver's door. 

351-Powered ERA Cobra 289FIA 5-Speed ERA (7)

It rides on a fully independent suspension featuring adjustable coil overs, FIA-style 15-inch wheels, and Avon tires, which are brought to a stop via four disc brakes. 

351-Powered ERA Cobra 289FIA 5-Speed ERA (4)

Originally featuring aluminum paneling and racing seats, the current owner installed new black leather seats and a matching carpet kit from ERA. Additional interior details include a wood-rimmed steering wheel with an AC center roundel, Stewart Warner gauges, and a 160-mph speedometer. Only 1,000 miles are present on the odometer. 

351-Powered ERA Cobra 289FIA 5-Speed ERA (1)

If you're interested, feel free to place a bid on Bring a Trailer, where the current ask is $59,000. 

