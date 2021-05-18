Reggie Jackson's Custom Shelby Cobra Replica Can Now Be Yours

Bring a Trailer

Carroll Shelby's British-bodied, Ford V8-powered AC Cobra is such an icon that collectors today still commission recreations, such as this Cobra 289FIA formerly owned by National Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson.

The UK's ERA Replica Automobiles began working on the retro roadster in 2012. But don't let the "289" in the title fool you—a massive 351 cubic-inch (5.8-liter) Ford Windsor V8 ventilated by a custom stainless steel exhaust sits under the hood. The transmission has also been upgraded to a Tremec five-speed, but the original Toploader four-speed is included with purchase.

Instead of aluminum, ERA built a fiberglass body in Yankee Blue with red double stripes on the front fender and a custom hoodscoop to keep the engine cool. A ceramic coating has helped keep the shell in good shape, but there are a few chips on the fender flares and one on the driver's door.

It rides on a fully independent suspension featuring adjustable coil overs, FIA-style 15-inch wheels, and Avon tires, which are brought to a stop via four disc brakes.

Originally featuring aluminum paneling and racing seats, the current owner installed new black leather seats and a matching carpet kit from ERA. Additional interior details include a wood-rimmed steering wheel with an AC center roundel, Stewart Warner gauges, and a 160-mph speedometer. Only 1,000 miles are present on the odometer.

If you're interested, feel free to place a bid on Bring a Trailer, where the current ask is $59,000.