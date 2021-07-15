Rivian Adds Modular Camping Kitchen to 800-HP Electric Pickup Truck

With a stowable pressurized sink and a two-burner stove top, it's a legit camp kitchen on wheels.

Not only is the 800-hp Rivian R1T quicker than a Porsche 911, the all-electric pickup boasts some extremely clever add-ons, namely this particularly slick stowaway camping kitchen.

The California-based EV startup, which is slated to be the first to bring a BEV truck to market in July, showed off the outdoor culinary appendage in a new video posted to Twitter by Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe. And no other major automaker offers any factory option quite like it.

According to Robb Report, the package actually includes three accessories— the Camp Kitchen, Rivian's Gear Tunnel Shuttle, and a kitchen set curated by Japanese outfitter Snow Peak, which previously collaborated with New Balance on a rugged weatherproof sneaker.

The kitchen features a 1,440-watt two-burner induction and a collapsible four-gallon sink with a pressurized pump. Snow Peak's contribution spans 30 pieces of titanium kitchenware including pots, pans, a kettle, a coffee grinder, a water kettle, cutlery, a cutting board and everything else needed for a glamping-worthy culinary experience.

When it's time to pack up, each of the set's locking pieces slides into a compartment on Rivian's Gear Tunnel Shuttle, which also provides burner and sink pump's power.

The Camp Kitchen x Snow Peak option costs $5,000 on top of the EV's $73,000 estimated base price. When Paired with the Three-Person Tent and Cargo Crossbars package ($2,650), the R1T can be specced zero-emissions Adventure Truck straight out of Rivian's factory.