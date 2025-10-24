Rolls-Royce Phantom Centenary: $3 Million Car Honors 100 Years of Luxury With 24K Gold, Bespoke Art

It just might be the wildest and most luxurious limited-edition Rolls ever.

(Rolls-Royce)

For much of 2025, Rolls-Royce has been celebrating 100 years of the Phantom. The British marque has rolled out special editions of its longtime flagship automobile and showcased its cultural impact across various sectors like modern art. The most awe-inspiring tribute to the Phantom centenary, though, just arrived in the formof a limited-edition model that Rolls describes as its “complex and technologically ambitious Private Collection to date.”

(Rolls-Royce)

Rolls-Royce Private Collection examples are few-offs devised by the same Bespoke division behind its entirely unique commissions, but the Phantom Centenary Private Collection, priced at a reported $3 million, even gives the most extravagant custom creations a run for their money. “For a century, the Phantom nameplate has expressed the pinnacle of Rolls-Royce’s abilities,” said Rolls-Royce head Chris Brownridge in a statement. “To honor that legacy, this extraordinarily ambitious Private Collection introduces new techniques and is the result of over 40,000 hours of work, culminating in a motor car which reaffirms Phantom’s status as a symbol of ambition, artistic possibility, and historical gravitas.”

(Rolls-Royce)

For a taste of what Brownridge is talking about, look no further than the 6.75-liter V12’s engine cover, which is finished in Arctic White and detailed with 24K gold. Extraordinary elements like that, of which there are many, are the result of designers parsing through the entire history of Phantom design dating back to the 1920s. The exterior’s two-tone paint job, with a long-sided application of Super Champagne Crystal over Arctic White, is a nod to the hues that accented the flowing silhouettes of 1930s Phantoms. Look close and you’ll find pieces of crushed glass and champagne-colored particles embedded in the coat for added depth. The Spirit of Ecstasy references the very first iteration of the famed figurine, with a casting in 18K gold and plating in 24K gold.

(Rolls-Royce)

For the Starlight Headliner, 440,000 stitches were used to create a sort of illuminated illustrated timeline. Various scenes reference the mulberry tree under which company founder Henry Royce was photographed in his garden, square-crowned trees found in the courtyard of the automaker’s Goodwood HQ, the honeybees of the Rolls-Royce apiary, and a famous Bluebird Phantom II owned by famed motoring journalist Sir Malcolm Campbell.

(Rolls-Royce)

The seats were given an equally incredible amount of attention. The rear are inspired by the famed 1926 “Phantom of Love,” commissioned with handwoven Aubusson tapestries that took over 160,000 stitches to complete. The front seats feature laser-etched motifs including a rabbit, a nod to the “Roger Rabbit” codename for the relaunch of Rolls-Royce in 2003, and a seagull, the codename for the 1923 Phantom I prototype.

(Rolls-Royce)

According to Rolls-Royce, the focal point of the entire vehicle is the Anthology Gallery, a dramatic composition made of 50 3D-printed, vertically brushed aluminum “fins” interlaced like pages of a book. Each fin is composed of sculpted letters that can be read from both sides and form praiseful quotes written throughout the last century. The aluminum fins are surrounded by the most intricate woodwork ever created for a Rolls-Royce, featuring various scenes crafted using 3D marquetry, laser etching, 3D ink layering and gold-leafing. These depictions are odes to momentous locations and occasions in Rolls-Royce’s history, including the Phantom’s 4,500-mile journey across Australia and Sir Henry Royce’s oil paintings of Southern France’s flora.

(Rolls-Royce)

What the final months of the Rolls-Royce Phantom’s diamond anniversary have in store are anyone’s guess, but the Phantom Centenary Private Collection will be hard to beat.