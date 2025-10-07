The Custom Rolls-Royce Spectre ‘Bailey’ Is An Extravagant Tribute To A Golden Retriever

Featuring rose gold renditions of the dog’s paw print and a 180-piece marquetry portrait.

(Rolls-Royce)

One very good boy served as inspiration for a head-to-tail customization of the Rolls-Royce’s all-electric Spectre. A longstanding U.S.-based client incorporated various elements honoring their Labrador-Golden Retriever Bailey, beginning with an iridescent paint job combining Crystal Fusion with a commission-exclusive “Beautiful Bailey” hue, which recreates the color of the fur behind Bailey’s ear. On the Coachline near the rear window is an exact replica of Bailey’s paw print, hand-painted in Rolls-Royce’s Rose Gold to match the famed Spirit of Ecstasy ornament on the hood.

(Rolls-Royce) (Rolls-Royce)

More paw prints can be found inside on the passenger side of the dashboard and engraved on the surround of the rose gold treadplates on the door sills. The interior’s Moccasin and Crème Light leather scheme is complemented by Dark Spice and Casden Tan accents, harking to Bailey’s fur.

(Rolls-Royce) (Rolls-Royce)

But the centerpiece of the cabin—and the entire vehicle—is a lifelike marquetry portrait of Bailey that’s positioned on the waterfall between the rear seats. The artwork took more than four months to complete and comprises more than 180 pieces of veneer that aim to mimic the intricacies of Bailey’s coat through thoughtful choices in the grain direction, tone, and texture of various woods. Each sheet was chosen for its natural hue and pattern, with no staining or artificial treatment. Bailey’s tongue alone was crafted using four veneers new to Rolls-Royce—Purple Heart, Tulipwood, Louro Faia, and Pear, In total, nine veneers were used, representing 22 natural shades, to create the pup’s portrait.

(Rolls-Royce)

The Spectre Bailey is just the latest creation from Rolls-Royce’s Bespoke division, which is arguably the leading customization department in the entire automobile industry. As Chris Brownridge, Rolls-Royce’s new CEO, told Maxim previously, “Bespoke is not an option at Rolls-Royce—it is the essence of what we do. From the initial consultation to the final handover, every touchpoint is tailored to transform each motor car into a singular expression of the client’s lifestyle. Our goal is to ensure that no two Rolls-Royces are alike—each is a one-of-one commission that reflects the individuality of its owner.” Mission accomplished.