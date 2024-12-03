Ronnie Fieg & KITH Teamed Up With BMW For Bespoke 1981 M1 E26

An old-school BMW stunner.

KITH has long been a haven for of-the-moment streetwear, and lately, it seems you can get a bit of everything from the tastemaking New York City label —including a bespoke BMW with style to burn.

Designer and KITH founder Ronnie Fieg already lent his creative vision in recent years to a diverse array of categories, including a reinvented Timberland field boot and luxury cannabis accessories, And yet, the auto world isn’t so far out of reach: The new BMW 1981 M1 E26 marks the third chapter in an ongoing partnership between the KITH label and the world’s best-selling luxury automaker.

The vintage ride signals another rising trend, that of luxury fashion houses teaming up with famed automakers (witness the recent custom Porsche x Aimé Leon Dore 993 Turbo). And the new KITH x BMW ride, based on the 1981 original model under BMW’s M Division, carries on that trend in fine form.

BMW archival components went into the retooled, one-of-one ride across a year-long rebuild. The ultra-exclusive ride comes in a rich, eye-catching purple (otherwise known as “Techno Violet” paint by BMW). A a “Just Us” license plate, plus KITH and BMW branding on the back bumper, set the car apart in distinctive fashion, not unlike an exclusive streetwear drop.

The designer’s signature monogram pattern dots the interior from the floor mats to the gear shift, headrests, door inserts and of course, its seats. The lap of luxury has never looked so stylish, even in a sleek BMW.

The ride isn’t just merely for show: It boasts 277-horsepower in a 3.5-liter inline six-engine build, with a top speed of 165 MPH. It’s a car that’s not for the faint of heart, although it’s certainly more for show (rumors are also swirling of an impending fashion capsule collection between the designer and the automaker). With Ronnie Fieg’s creative vision as a centerpiece, auto and fashion enthusiasts have much to anticipate — in the garage and in KITH stores in equal measure.