The New 1,100-HP Tesla Model S Has 520-Mile Range & Interior 'Gaming Computer'

Tesla

The Tesla Model S has received its first major redesign since the all-electric sedan was introduced in 2012, and there are several standout changes.

Most notably, there's a new top-tier version of the 1,100-hosepower Model S Plaid dubbed the Plaid Plus. Output delivered via a tri-motor powertrain is still capable of sub-two second zero-to-60 mph time, but the range is up to 520 miles. According to CNET's Road Show, Tesla is also claiming that the $139,990 EV is the world's most aerodynamic production car, which contributes to its 200 mph top speed.

Tesla

The least expensive $79,990 Model S Long Range runs two motors that deliver a 3.1-second 0-to-60-mph time, a 155-mph top speed and a range of 412 miles. The previously announced $119,990 Plaid adds a third motor, carbon-sleeved rotors, and torque vectoring to achieve sub-two-second 0-to-60 mph time, a 200-mph top speed and a 390-mile range.

All get an updated interior featuring a brand new 17-inch central screen in a horizontal orientation, rather than vertical. The reason being is that this screen is essentially a gaming console with 10 teraflops of processing power—images show it displaying the title screen of popular fantasy RPG game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The new squared off steering wheel is also noteworthy. All turn signals, lights and other controls are actuate via touch buttons, much like an F1 wheel.

Tesla

Other more minor tweaks include a front bumper with slightly different air intakes, a different diffuser and new 19- and 21-inch wheel designs. All of the exterior trim is now finished in black like the Model Y, but the paint color palette remains the same, with white being the only no-cost option and red being an upgrade.

Deliveries for the Tesla Model S Long Range and Plaid begin in March. The Model S Plaid Plus is available to order now before deliveries begin in last 2021.