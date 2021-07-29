The Chevrolet Camaro Will Be Replaced by 4-Door Electric Sedan

2021 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Camaro will be replaced by the near opposite of a gas-guzzling muscle car—an all-electric sedan.

Motor Trend is one of many reliable automotive outlets that's citing a report from Automotive News, which published a roundup General Motors' future lineup.

The current, sixth-generation Camaro has no future replacement to take the reigns when it's killed off in 2024. Making matters more bleak for fans is the fact that GM is discontinuing the Alpha platform on which the Camaro and multiple Cadillac variants reside, and there are no plans to build a seventh-gen Camaro atop the succeeding A2XX architecture.

There's a chance that Chevy might reappropriate the Camaro nameplate for a new EV, a la the GMC Hummer EV or the Ford Mustang Mach E. Anything is possible as GM pours $35 billion into electric vehicles through 2025 as it works to achieve a tentative all-electric status by 2035, beginning with the Ultium battery platform.

Those who are ready for GM to move past internal combustion engines have a lot to be excited about. The 2024 GMC Hummer EV has already been announced with 830 horsepower, a 3.5-second 60-mph sprint time, 11,500 pound-feet of torque, and a 300-mile maximum range.

That same model year will also bring about a Chevrolet Corvette Electric, according to Motor Trend. No other details are currently available.

All that said, pour one out for the Camaro.