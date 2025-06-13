The Ford F-150 Lobo Is A Sinister Street Beast Howling With V8 Power

There’s a big bad wolf roaming the F-150 stables.

(Ford)

While already available as an opulent Airstream hauler, jobsite workhorse and off-roading trail terror, the Ford F-150 can now fulfill a new niche straight from the factory: full-size street truck. The United States’ top-selling pickup is now available with a new package called Lobo, which takes its name from the Spanish word for “wolf” and previously debuted on the Maverick in 2024.

On Ford’s diminutive pickup, the Lobo package made for the only small sport truck in the American market. The souped-up Maverick features a performance-tuned and slammed suspension, a seven-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, an uptuned engine delivering more output, and “Lobo Mode,” a unique drive mode designed for drifting or autocross.

On the F-150, the Lobo package begins with the already-sporty STX trim featuring body-color bumpers, larger rims, and an upgraded 12-inch touchscreen system with Ford’s latest-gen SYNC-4 infotainment. The Lobo package doesn’t mess around with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 and goes straight in for the howling 5.0-liter V8 that churns out 400 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque, which should should be good for a modestly fun 60-mph time of 6 seconds flat if it performs similarly to the 2025 F-150 equipped with the same engine on Car and Driver’s test track. The drivetrain is also upgraded to a two-speed automatic 4WD system, and the rear rides two-inches lower to the ground in accordance with its street truck mission.

While the performance and powertrain aren’t unique to the F-150 Lobo, the custom-like aesthetic is. Up front is a wide gloss-black mesh lower grille, a rather sparse model-specific upper grille featuring columns of hexagons, and a hefty hood cowl. It rides on Lobo-specific 22-inch gloss-black wheels, and dual pipes poking out beneath its 5.5-foot bed—the smallest available on the F-150, which makes it look sportier in this case. If the blackout scheme doesn’t do it for some reason, the F-150 Lobo is also available in blue, gray and red.

(Ford)

Available to order for just $4,695 more than the price of the Ford F-150 STX on which its based, the F-150 Lobo will arrive in fall of 2025.