The New 1,064-HP Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Boasts America’s Most Powerful V8

The craziest factory Corvette yet is coming for Lamborghini.

(Chevrolet)

The next-gen Chevrolet Corvette has evolved into its final form. The storied American muscle car’s jump from generation C7 to C8 signaled a paradigm shift in the form of a Euro supe-style flat-plane V8 positioned between the axles. The Sting Ray came first, followed by the hi-po Z06 and then the AWD hybrid “E-Ray.” Now, Chevrolet has unveiled the superlative ZR1 version of the C8 Corvette.

Its “Gemini” twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V8 produces an almost unreasonable 1,064 horsepower at a lofty 7,000 RPM, along with 826 pound-feet of torque at 6,000 RPM. This isn’t just the most powerful ‘Vette ever, but the most powerful factory V8 ever produced in the United States.

According to Chevrolet, the LT7 engine is based on the LT6 V8 that powers the Z06. But there are number of upgrades and optimizations, including new head casings, a different valve-train timing profile, a new intake system, a CNC-machined combustion chamber, and, of course, two turbos. The transmission has also been tweaked to accommodate more power, with input shaft upgrades, the addition of extra control valves, and lengthened gears. Other standard features include body roll-mitigating Magnetic Ride dampers, a small spoiler, adjustable wickers, a carbon fiber front splitter, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, and a flow-through hood that helps the Corvette achieve 1,200 pounds of downforce at top speed.

The performance results hasn’t been finalized yet, but estimates indicate that top speed will come in at 215 mph and the car will run a quarter mile in under 10 seconds. For track-day warriors, there’s also an extensive ZTK performance package. Per Chevrolet:

The ZTK package adds an aggressive, high-downforce rear wing, front dive planes, and a tall hood Gurney lip—all constructed from woven carbon fiber. Underneath, underbody strakes replace the standard front underwing stall Gurney to increase front downforce. The suspension tuning included in the ZTK package incorporates stiffer springs and adds Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires. Amid testing and development, the ZR1 tackled some the world’s most demanding racetracks, including the Nürburgring, Road Atlanta, and Virginia International Raceway.

Specifically for the ZR1, Chevrolet is bringing back the covetable split-window, a feature that historically makes its collector-grade models more valuable. Last seen on the second-gen Corvette in 1967, the revived element is comprised of a carbon-fiber “spine” bisecting the rear windows not only looks cool but aids in cooling the engine compartment.

“We didn’t approach this decision lightly, we know this is a beloved element from Corvette’s history,” said Phil Zak, executive design director, Chevrolet. “Not only does this element provide function, but we were able to integrate passionate design into the form and do it in a way that paid homage to Corvette’s history. ZR1 felt like the right time to bring the split-window back.”

Pricing hasn’t been revealed, but Car and Driver predicts that the ZR1 will start at between $150,000 and $180,000 when it enters production in 2025 at GM’s Bowling Green, Kentucky factory.