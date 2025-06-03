The New Bentayga Speed Is Bentley’s Fastest And Most Powerful SUV Yet

The British super-SUV swaps its W12 engine for a twin-turbo V8 that delivers astounding power.

(Bentley)

The leader of Bentley’s Bentayga SUV lineup is better than ever. The British marque officially phased its glorious twin-turbo W12 engine in July of 2024 with the Batur coupe and convertible, opting now to stretch its V8 to produce flagship power in its range-topping vehicles, including the hybrid Continental GT Speed.

(Bentley)

In the case of the new Bentayga Speed, the application of the twin-turbo 4.0-liter eight-pot has yielded the fastest and most powerful Bentley SUV ever, one that boasts 641 horsepower (up 15 hp from the preceding Bentayga Speed’s W12). Torque, as Car and Driver notes, is down from 664 pound-feet from the W12 to 627 pound-feet from the V8. More subjectively, Bentley claims that this powertrain is “more characterful,” featuring a Sports exhaust system tipped with elliptical tailpipes that emerge from the rear diffuser to deliver a “rich, powerful engine note.”

(Bentley)

What matters most is performance. This latest generation not only sees an uptick in top speed from 190 to 193 mph, but a massive half-second improvement in the sprint to 62 mph, which, with the Bentayga-first application of launch control, now takes just 3.4 seconds, making it a tenth of a second faster than the Lamborghini Urus Performante. What’s more, the new ESC Dynamic mode’s torque vectoring will help ambitious drivers put the super-SUV sideways by enabling sharper turn-in angles.

(Bentley)

Adding more to its performance prowess, the Bentayga Speed incorporates all-wheel steering. At lower speeds, the rear wheels counter-steer to enhance agility and reduce the turning circle, while at higher speeds, they steer in parallel with the front wheels to improve stability.

2026 Bentley Bentayga Speed (Bentley) Previous-gen Bentley Bentayga Speed (Bentley)

Given the dramatic powertrain change, the Bentayga Speed’s exterior hasn’t changed much. The brightware is darkened, and there’s a new 23-inch Speed wheel is available in various finishes. An exclusive black roof option, in gloss or satin, offers a way to add an extra dash of luxury.

(Bentley)

Inside, the cabin reflects the vehicle’s performance focus with a Speed-specific driver information display, unique badging, and a new Precision Diamond quilt design for the upholstery. The interior color split emphasizes a darker secondary hide, accented by flashes of the main hide color.

(Bentley)

Prices have yet to arrive, but Car and Driver expects the 2026 Bentley Bentayga Speed to start at around $280,000 when it arrives later this year.