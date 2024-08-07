This Ocean Blue Lamborghini Revuelto Channels The Sardinian Seascape

Revealed at Sardinia’s James Bond-approved Cala di Volpe resort, the supercar’s paint job was inspired by the surrounding crystalline seas.

(Lamborghini)

The first Lamborghini Revueltos are already on the road, ripping their 1,001-horsepower hybrid-V12 powertrains to signal the next generation of Raging Bull supercars. But only one—this Revuelto “Opera Unica”—is dressed in this marvelous hand-painted blue finish. Fittingly revealed at James Bond-approved Cala di Volpe resort in Sardinia, the one-off supercar’s coat was inspired crystalline seas and watery caves surrounding the high-end Italian vacation destination.

(Lamborghini)

Lamborghini’s Ad Personam customization program went all out for an anonymous client, devoting a total of 475 extra hours to color the speedy canvas with three different shades of blue. Blu Tawaret serves as the base color, but across the hood, doors, panels, roof and rear panels, a lighter Blu Cepheus and darker Blu Okeanos were applied using a unique “dragged” brush and spatula effect to create the illusion of waves crashing over the car. An occasional use of black paint helps provide contrast that accentuates the Revuelto’s lines, while black rims and carbon ceramic brakes keep things on the darker side.

(Lamborghini)

The aquatic motifs continue to the interior, where primary Blu Delphinus upholstery piped with Bianca Leda white and paired with a lighter Blu Amon on the seatbacks, doors and center console. The seats, door panels, tunnel and roofline feature three-tone blue stitching that was only completed after craftsman spent 85 hours creating a special tool from scratch, while the carbon Opera Unica plate on the rear wall and the Start/Stop button cover are rendered in a brilliant Blu Mira.

(Lamborghini)

“A unique Lamborghini Opera Unica car celebrates the innovation, creativity and inherent art found within our super sports cars, which is at the heart of our brand,” said Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann. “Our clients can explore colorways, detailing, different materials, embroidery and finishes inside and out with Ad Personam to produce a Lamborghini that is truly personalized to them: this Opera Unica takes our creativity a step further, demonstrating paint techniques and interior finishes that are reserved for Opera Unica one-offs, presenting a truly unique art-piece reflecting the distinctive seascape and emotions of Italy’s most beautiful island destination.”

(Lamborghini)

This is just the latest work from Lamborghini Ad Personam, which previously spawned a Saturn-inspired Aventador and, more recently, teased us with camouflaged “all-terrain” editions of its sold-out Huracan Sterrato. With the Reveulto’s reign just beginning, there’s no telling what kind of custom flagship Raging Bulls might come rolling out of Sant’Agata Bolognese in the near future.