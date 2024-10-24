These Wild Hennessey Performance Vehicles Made Automotive History

From the “Mammoth 6×6” RAM TRX to “The Exorcist” Camaro.

(Hennessey Performance)

John Hennessey and the crew at Houston’s Hennessey Performance have come a long way since they first bolted a couple turbochargers to the Dodge Viper’s 8.5-liter V10. The tuner—and now automaker—aims to make its in-house Venom F5 hypercar the world’s fastest. Before Hennessey accomplishes the fuel-burning feat, let’s look back at a few of the maddest vehicles spawned by the all-American automotive institution.

Hennessey Performance

In 2017 Hennessey Performance blazed headlines worldwide with its 1,000-horsepower ZL1 Camaro, famously dubbed The Exorcist. Summoned from the heavens to banish the nefarious Dodge SRT Demon back to the netherworld, the sixth-generation Camaro swiftly became the pinnacle of the modified car community when it crested 217 mph, making The Exorcist the fastest muscle car in the world.

(Hennessey Performance)

The aptly named Mammoth 6×6 stands apart not only due to its metrics and rarity, but also because of the complexity in its engineering. Built on the RAM TRX platform, Hennessey Performance subbed in its 1,200 horsepower “Hellephant” V8 while adding a fully functional second rear axle, an amendment delivering extreme off-road traction and jaw-dropping profile. As only three were ever built, the Mammoth 6×6 is also one of the shop’s rarest creations.

H1000 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

In 2012 the VR1200 CTS-V boosted the Cadillac’s 7.0-liter V8 engine to over 1,200 horsepower, marking an early Cadillac x Hennessey Performance marriage that caused massive waves. However, this year a newer edition, the H1000 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, took on a $700,000 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ in a series of drag races in Texas. Sure, when starting from a dig the AWD Lambo won, but with a rolling start the H1000 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing beat the apex V12-powered Raging Bull convincingly. Consider the Italian hypercar costs three times more than the Caddy—a rear-wheel drive sedan with room for five adults. Bellissimo!