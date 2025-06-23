This ‘G-Falcon’ Mercedes G-Wagon Comes With A Matching VO Vapen Hunting Rifle

VO Vapen and Carlex Design collaborate on a one-of-a-kind bespoke luxury SUV and hunting rifle to match.

(Courtesy of VO Vapen)

From the outside it resembles the other historic, distinctively gabled manor houses that dot the Swedish countryside. However, this one contains something of a secret. Inside you’ll find the VO Vapen manufacture, a sanctuary of precision and artisanal virtuosity where privileged visitors encounter not merely firearms but cultural artifacts—“expressions of Swedish hunting philosophy where respect for nature intertwines with appreciation for timeless craftsmanship.”

(Courtesy of VO Vapen)

Many consider VO Vapen to be the world’s finest bespoke gunsmith, and the firm creates what are widely hailed as the most exclusive hunting rifles on earth in its unique stone building—antique on the outside, state of the art within. They are masterpieces that can command over $800,000 and require up to 18 months of painstaking work to complete. Ever since master gunsmith Viggo Olsson founded the family business in 1977, their annual yield has remained deliberately limited. Only a handful of rifles yearly emerge from their workshop, each representing the pinnacle of meticulous materials melded to function and form.

VO Vapen remains dedicated to exclusive collections, limited editions, and one-off creations for those demanding nothing short of perfection. Deep-pocketed sportsmen and discreet collectors from around the world are the firm’s principal clientele, though certain hallowed names stand out among them, including King Carl XVI Gustaf and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden; Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum of Dubai; and (the late) Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman.

(Courtesy of VO Vapen)

“Through our journeys to the Arabian Peninsula, we developed a fascination with the mighty falcon,” says Ulf Olsson, who leads the family enterprise today. This curiosity about falconry would eventually birth an iconic weapon, the VO Falcon Rifle, honoring both traditional Arabian hunting methods and the magnificent predators themselves. Across the continent in Poland, meanwhile, Carlex Design had also been building a reputation for bespoke craftsmanship. The firm creates extraordinary modifications for the likes of the Mercedes G-Wagon and other ultra-luxe vehicles. Upon encountering the Falcon Rifle—with its intricate engravings that took over six months simply to research—Carlex found inspiration for what would become a four-year-long project: the G-Falcon.

(Courtesy of VO Vapen)

This automotive masterpiece features a handcrafted roof with detailed falcon reliefs delicately highlighted with gold on polished metal—what Carlex calls a “One of One” creation. Such vehicles represent their most refined work, meticulously crafted by their elite team of artisans using advanced finishing techniques like hand-relief metal and patinated leathers, as well as exclusive paint finishes utilizing their proprietary Diamond Dust technique.

(Courtesy of VO Vapen)

Carlex’s journey began modestly in 2008 as a tailoring workshop that renovated car interiors. “We know that true design requires sensitivity and moderation,” a representative of the company says. “In our projects, three elements always emerge: cohesive design, superb craftsmanship and noble materials.” Their fascination with natural treasures—rare exotic leathers, meteorites, precious metals and woods—singularizes their creative process and led to its magnificent evolution.

Today, Carlex specializes in ultra-limited G-Wagon conversions, including their exclusive Vintage series that blends luxury with truly timeless style. Their team comprises exceptional designers and craftsmen whose experience pushes them toward ambitious goals. Each bespoke project demonstrates their commitment to distinctiveness, with materials handpicked and transformed into interior masterpieces that balance luxury, comfort and functionality.

(Courtesy of VO Vapen)

Alternatively, the VO Falcon Rifle itself stands as a tribute to the ancient art of falconry. With scenic gold-inlaid engravings depicting Peregrine and Saker Falcons—the varieties most prized by falconers in the Gulf region—it honors creatures that captivate with their tireless flight, grace and natural hunting instinct. Olsson’s visits to institutions like the Abu Dhabi Falconers Club, Emirates Falconers Club and Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital helped identify authentic regional falcon species for the design.

(Courtesy of VO Vapen)

“To further connect the VO Falcon Rifle to the region, we developed a unique technique using Damascus steel for the octagonal barrels,” Olsson says. “It took over a year to develop and build them, ensuring uncompromising quality and accuracy.” This beautiful handmade steel, with origins in the Arabian world, was unprecedented in its application to multiple rifle components—even the special takedown-key features Damascus steel. Combined with stocks made from premium walnut root, each rifle becomes a functional work of art.

Courtesy of VO Vapen

The collaboration between these two masters of their respective crafts seemed almost predestined. “The fact that Carlex embraced our ideals of craftsmanship and precision made this partnership natural,” Olsson says. “Rarely do you encounter artisans willing to dedicate years to perfecting their vision.” The recent Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition provided a singular opportunity to acquire these two extraordinary items together.

Courtesy of VO Vapen

While impressive individually, together they form “The Fellowship of Falcons”—a car and rifle duo nearly as remarkable as the predator that inspired them. The partnership has proven so successful that future collaborations are already in development. “We’re currently planning several joint projects—some highly bespoke, others more accessible to the public—which we’ll reveal at a later time,” Olsson hints.

In both the rifle and the vehicle, one finds a celebration of the falcon—a creature that hunts with instinctive precision, attacking with astonishing force through a combination of speed, power and elegance. Just as the falcon represents mastery of the skies, these creations represent mastery of human craft—a fitting tribute to both the bird and the deep-rooted hunting traditions of the Arabian world that have elevated it to such cultural significance.

This article originally appeared in Maxim magazine’s Summer 2005 issue.