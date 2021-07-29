This Luxury Travel Trailer Will Charge Your Electric Car With Solar Power

Never go off the grid.
Author:
Publish date:
2022 Living Vehicle (3)

Luxury travel trailer maker Living Vehicle's newest model offers those who've secured an all-electric pickup like the Ford F-150 Lightning or Tesla Cybertruck to live off the grid without visiting a charging station. 

2022 Living Vehicle (2)

So long as there's regular sunlight, the 2022 Living Vehicle Pro-EV can generate enough power to charge EVs using an integrated 240V Level 2 charging station and a 20,000-watt dual inverter with energy gathered by the latest high-storage solar panels from SunPower. 

2022 Living Vehicle (5)

That leaves owners to enjoy an extended stay in whatever secluded locations beckon, and do so luxuriously. The mobile abode, built from durable aircraft-made materials, offers 232-square-feet of interior space that's outfitted like a mini upscale apartment.  

2022 Living Vehicle (6)

Inside is a residential-style kitchen with a removable cooking island, 13-cubic-foot all-electric solar fridge and a three-burner oven powered by a self-contained 80-pound propane tank. 

2022 Living Vehicle (7)

The master bedroom is designed to personal specifications, but the layout shown here includes a queen-size memory foam bed, a “Starview” skylight, and a 70-inch 4K HD TV with SONOS surround sound. 

If it's a working vacay, the bed can be folded to reveal an 80-inch desk ready and a vertical surface on which monitors and other AV equipment can be mounted. 

2022 Living Vehicle (4)

While necessarily modest in size, the bathroom is finished in a spa style with a 32x36-inch shower with a rainfall head, walnut finishes, and a compost toilet. Multiple options are available here, including hardwood back-wall paneling, a foldable teak and stainless steel shower seat, and an electric toilet/bidet. 

2022 Living Vehicle (9)

As decadent as the interior is, the reason to buy a trailer is to enjoy the outdoors, which factored majorly into the LV's design. An eight-foot sliding glass door opens up onto a full-integrated, barbecue-worthy deck with foldable railing that can be raised or lowered at the push of a button.

2022 Living Vehicle (1)

Owners will eventually have to resupply and unload waste, but not often. The LV's self-contained facilities include a 100-gallon freshwater tank, and separate black and gray water tanks. 

The 2022 Living Vehicle Pro-EV is available to around $500,000, depending on selected options. Visit Living Vehicle's website to learn more or place an order. 

No image description

Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition Promo
Rides

Land Rover Launches Limited Edition Defender 'Trophy Edition' for Endurance Racing

predator-1987-03-g
Entertainment

The Upcoming 'Predator' Prequel 'Skull' Is Being Compared to 'The Revenant'

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Promo
Gear

Samsung Launches First Curved Gaming Monitor With Mini LED Tech

the card counter trailer promo
Entertainment

'The Card Counter' Trailer Teases High-Stakes Gambling Thriller With Oscar Issac & Tiffany Haddish

2022 Living Vehicle Promo
Rides

This Luxury Travel Trailer Will Charge Your Electric Car With Solar Power

2021 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Promo
Rides

The Chevrolet Camaro Will Be Replaced by 4-Door Electric Sedan

Martin Shkreli Promo
News

Wu-Tang-Clan's $2 Million, One-Off Album Owned by 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli Sold by U.S. Government

kids in ghostbusters: afterlife trailer
Entertainment

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Trailer: There's Something Strange in the Neighborhood

mila-kunis-ashton-kutcher-GettyImages-954342780
Entertainment

Twitter Reacts To Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Controversial Comments About Bathing Their Kids

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT