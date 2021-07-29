This Luxury Travel Trailer Will Charge Your Electric Car With Solar Power
Luxury travel trailer maker Living Vehicle's newest model offers those who've secured an all-electric pickup like the Ford F-150 Lightning or Tesla Cybertruck to live off the grid without visiting a charging station.
So long as there's regular sunlight, the 2022 Living Vehicle Pro-EV can generate enough power to charge EVs using an integrated 240V Level 2 charging station and a 20,000-watt dual inverter with energy gathered by the latest high-storage solar panels from SunPower.
That leaves owners to enjoy an extended stay in whatever secluded locations beckon, and do so luxuriously. The mobile abode, built from durable aircraft-made materials, offers 232-square-feet of interior space that's outfitted like a mini upscale apartment.
Inside is a residential-style kitchen with a removable cooking island, 13-cubic-foot all-electric solar fridge and a three-burner oven powered by a self-contained 80-pound propane tank.
The master bedroom is designed to personal specifications, but the layout shown here includes a queen-size memory foam bed, a “Starview” skylight, and a 70-inch 4K HD TV with SONOS surround sound.
If it's a working vacay, the bed can be folded to reveal an 80-inch desk ready and a vertical surface on which monitors and other AV equipment can be mounted.
While necessarily modest in size, the bathroom is finished in a spa style with a 32x36-inch shower with a rainfall head, walnut finishes, and a compost toilet. Multiple options are available here, including hardwood back-wall paneling, a foldable teak and stainless steel shower seat, and an electric toilet/bidet.
As decadent as the interior is, the reason to buy a trailer is to enjoy the outdoors, which factored majorly into the LV's design. An eight-foot sliding glass door opens up onto a full-integrated, barbecue-worthy deck with foldable railing that can be raised or lowered at the push of a button.
Owners will eventually have to resupply and unload waste, but not often. The LV's self-contained facilities include a 100-gallon freshwater tank, and separate black and gray water tanks.
The 2022 Living Vehicle Pro-EV is available to around $500,000, depending on selected options. Visit Living Vehicle's website to learn more or place an order.