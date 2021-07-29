This Luxury Travel Trailer Will Charge Your Electric Car With Solar Power

Never go off the grid.

Luxury travel trailer maker Living Vehicle's newest model offers those who've secured an all-electric pickup like the Ford F-150 Lightning or Tesla Cybertruck to live off the grid without visiting a charging station.

So long as there's regular sunlight, the 2022 Living Vehicle Pro-EV can generate enough power to charge EVs using an integrated 240V Level 2 charging station and a 20,000-watt dual inverter with energy gathered by the latest high-storage solar panels from SunPower.

That leaves owners to enjoy an extended stay in whatever secluded locations beckon, and do so luxuriously. The mobile abode, built from durable aircraft-made materials, offers 232-square-feet of interior space that's outfitted like a mini upscale apartment.

Inside is a residential-style kitchen with a removable cooking island, 13-cubic-foot all-electric solar fridge and a three-burner oven powered by a self-contained 80-pound propane tank.

The master bedroom is designed to personal specifications, but the layout shown here includes a queen-size memory foam bed, a “Starview” skylight, and a 70-inch 4K HD TV with SONOS surround sound.

If it's a working vacay, the bed can be folded to reveal an 80-inch desk ready and a vertical surface on which monitors and other AV equipment can be mounted.

While necessarily modest in size, the bathroom is finished in a spa style with a 32x36-inch shower with a rainfall head, walnut finishes, and a compost toilet. Multiple options are available here, including hardwood back-wall paneling, a foldable teak and stainless steel shower seat, and an electric toilet/bidet.

As decadent as the interior is, the reason to buy a trailer is to enjoy the outdoors, which factored majorly into the LV's design. An eight-foot sliding glass door opens up onto a full-integrated, barbecue-worthy deck with foldable railing that can be raised or lowered at the push of a button.

Owners will eventually have to resupply and unload waste, but not often. The LV's self-contained facilities include a 100-gallon freshwater tank, and separate black and gray water tanks.

The 2022 Living Vehicle Pro-EV is available to around $500,000, depending on selected options. Visit Living Vehicle's website to learn more or place an order.