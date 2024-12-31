This Ultra-Rare Porsche 911 ‘Remastered’ Could Sell For Over $1 Million

Though it debuted in 2022, this custom 911 has already gained hundreds of thousands in value.

(RM Sotheby’s)

The 993 series marked the last production Porsche 911s powered by the marque’s historic air-cooled boxer flat-six, which are beloved by nearly all gearheads and, therefore, extremely collectible. They’re so coveted that even models with aftermarket customizations can resell for seven figures…so long as they’re fabricated by Gunther Werks. The Huntington Beach, California-based firm doesn’t just remake but “remaster” the heralded sports cars by upgrading them inside and out.

The one seen here, on-offer from RM Sotheby’s, is one of just 25 993 Carrera-based coupes built by Gunther Werks—the outfit has also done limited runs based on the 993 911 Turbo and the Speedster layouts. While taking great care not to disrupt the model’s iconic core form, Gunther works refitted the donor car with swaths of carbon fiber panels and a custom suspension comprising JRZ adjustable coil-overs with remote reservoirs, custom rear control arms, uprated anti-rollbars, lightweight uprights, and a front strut brace.

(RM Sotheby’s)

Though purists claim the stock engine verges on perfection, the 3.6-liter flat six-cylinder also gets the Remastered treatment by Rothsport Road and Race in Sherwood, Oregon. The company pumps up displacement substantially to 4.0 liters and installs race-spec equipment, including two-stage MoTec engine management, individual throttle bodies, and a custom intake design based 996-series Porsche 911 GT3’s. Rothsport’s handiwork results in a drastically boosted output clocking in at 435 horsepower and 312 pound-feet of torque, up from the 270 hp and 243 pound-feet of torque generated 3.6-liter unit. Gunther Werks also goes to work on the interiors, outfitting 80 percent themselves and replacing the other 20 percent with modern Porsche equipment.

(RM Sotheby’s)

Though this 1995 Porsche 911 Remastered by Gunther Werks debuted quite recently at the 2022 Quail: A Motorsports Gathering to wide acclaim, it’s aged like fine wine. RM Sotheby’s expects the car to sell for between $900,000 to $1.1 million, a big uptick compared to the original $778,888 commission cost. Alongside this pristine Mercedes 300 SL Gullwing, it’s one of just a handful of vehicles that could go for over $1 million at the auction house’s upcoming Arizona sale on January 24, 2025.